A plant toxin with promising antibiotic properties could now develop its full potential, thanks to a study that took a closer look at how it works. Albicidin is a molecule produced by a sugar cane pathogen, lo Xanthomonas albilineans, responsible for a disease known as leaf scorch. It has long been known that it is highly effective against the most dangerous superbugs for humans, such asEscherichia coli and it Staphylococcus aureuswho are becoming resistant to even last-resort antibiotics, the ones used when no other treatment has worked.

A promise and an obstacle. Experts believe albicidine is one of the most potent antibiotic candidates identified in decades. Until now, however, attempts to reproduce it for pharmacological use had run aground: it was not clear how the substance interacted with its “target”, an enzyme – the glass – fundamental in the process of DNA duplication in bacteria. Among the tasks of gyrase is that of facilitating the unwinding of the double helix of DNA, necessary to start the various reactions that lead to the replication of the genetic code.

Studied closely. An international team of scientists coordinated by the John Innes Centre, an independent British research institute, has used cryo-electron microscopy to photograph how albicidin binds to gyrase. This microscope imaging technique awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2017 allows in fact to see the structures of proteins with a level of precision that was unimaginable until a few years ago (to know more). It was thus understood that albicidin forms a kind of "L" that prevents gyrase from joining the two ends of the DNA and doing its job. As the researchers explain, it acts similar to a wrench wedged askew between two gears.

Is this the antibiotic of the future? The really important fact is that this mechanism of action is sufficiently different from that used by all other existing antibiotics, to give hope that synthetic and improved versions of albicidine will be effective against most superbugs. Furthermore, due to the nature of albicidin’s interaction with the gyrase enzyme, it seems unlikely that bacteria could evolve resistance against it. The team has already used their findings to synthesize artificial replicas of albicidin that have been shown to be effective, even in small doses, against hospital superbugs such as Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa e Salmonella typhimurium. The next step will be to form academic and industrial alliances, as well as seek funding, to start human trials.

