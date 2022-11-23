Home Health A tailor-made itinerary – the Republic
Health

A tailor-made itinerary – the Republic

by admin
A tailor-made itinerary – the Republic

The phenomenon, says the World Health Organization, has reached epidemic proportions. Above all in Europe: data from the European Regional Office, released last May, speak of 59% of adults in this part of the world and almost 1 in 3 children (29% of boys and 27% of girls) who are overweight or obese. According to Istat, in Italy about 4 out of 10 children are overweight or obese, while in the adult range 46% of the population is overweight, 10.2% is obese and of the latter, one million six hundred thousand people are seriously obese, i.e. have a BMI (weight to height ratio) greater than 35.

The problem has little or nothing to do with aesthetics. “Obesity, not to be confused with simply being overweight, is to all intents and purposes a disease – explains Cristiano Giardiello, director of the Department of General Emergency and Metabolic Surgery of the Pineta Grande unit in Naples – a complex and multifactorial disease, in which many elements combine. In the first place, incorrect eating behavior and lack of physical activity, but also a genetic predisposition, metabolic imbalances and, in a minimal percentage, some hormonal dysfunctions due, for example, to polycystic ovary syndrome”. A chronic disease, continues Giardiello, highly disabling. Not only from a functional point of view, because daily activities are made more complicated by excess pounds. But also because obesity is associated with an increased risk of some concomitant chronic pathologies: cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic (such as type 2 diabetes mellitus), joint diseases. And oncological, because it is now clear that obesity is a risk factor for cancer: according to the World Cancer Research Fund, 20-25% of cancer cases are attributable to the combination of excess weight and sedentary lifestyle. “Compared to the general population, obese people have 34 percent more chronic diseases, without forgetting that 4 percent of cancers in men and 7 percent of those in women are due to obesity”, adds the specialist . Result: overweight and obesity are among the leading causes of death and disability in Europe, causing, according to the latest estimates, over 1.2 million deaths a year, corresponding to over 13% of total mortality.

See also  Queen Elizabeth, the indiscretions on the causes of death and the unknown of the place of burial

Obesity also “weighs” on the National Health Service. An OECD analysis shows that countries spend, on average, 8.4% of health system budgets on treating diseases related to overweight and that, on average, being overweight is responsible for 71% of all health costs. treatment for diabetes, 23% of the cost of treatment for cardiovascular disease and 9% of the cost of treatment for cancer. In Italy, being overweight represents 9% of health expenditure, reduces GDP by 2.8% and, to cover these costs, every citizen pays 289 euros in additional taxes a year. Not only its management – says Giardiello – but also its complications weigh on the accounts. Chronic pathologies, in fact, require diagnostic investigations, hospitalizations and therapies. We must not forget the working days lost due to illness, and the fact that, being obesity considered a permanent disease, it gives the right to an invalidity pension. A healthy population is an advantage for the whole community, which is why prevention must start from the first years of life. “First of all, a cultural change is needed”, says the specialist. We must no longer think that the chubby child is a healthy child, and the drier one is sickly: on the contrary, it is good that schools work on food education, avoiding those fatty, sugary or processed foods which are at the root of the imbalances in ‘adulthood”.

Beyond prevention, however, there is therapy. “Obesity must be treated as such, but also to resolve the concomitant pathologies”. The tools are there: drugs and surgery in its various forms. Each patient must be initiated along a tailor-made path, followed by a multidisciplinary team in a specialized and guaranteed centre. The important thing is that the obese is not left alone with his illness.

See also  Beware of stress and the change of seasons because they can cause this annoying inflammation

You may also like

Psychologist bonus up to 600 euros, who is...

Physical activity, better to train in the morning...

The tools that save lives

Is it better to brush your teeth before...

Physical activity, better to train in the morning...

answer these questions in 8 minutes

Chronic pelvic pain, Gaia and Vittoria as Giorgia...

Ewing’s sarcoma, symptoms and treatments of the rare...

“He had to be operated on.” How is...

Jessica, chemotherapy, the birth of Alexander and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy