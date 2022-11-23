The phenomenon, says the World Health Organization, has reached epidemic proportions. Above all in Europe: data from the European Regional Office, released last May, speak of 59% of adults in this part of the world and almost 1 in 3 children (29% of boys and 27% of girls) who are overweight or obese. According to Istat, in Italy about 4 out of 10 children are overweight or obese, while in the adult range 46% of the population is overweight, 10.2% is obese and of the latter, one million six hundred thousand people are seriously obese, i.e. have a BMI (weight to height ratio) greater than 35.

The problem has little or nothing to do with aesthetics. “Obesity, not to be confused with simply being overweight, is to all intents and purposes a disease – explains Cristiano Giardiello, director of the Department of General Emergency and Metabolic Surgery of the Pineta Grande unit in Naples – a complex and multifactorial disease, in which many elements combine. In the first place, incorrect eating behavior and lack of physical activity, but also a genetic predisposition, metabolic imbalances and, in a minimal percentage, some hormonal dysfunctions due, for example, to polycystic ovary syndrome”. A chronic disease, continues Giardiello, highly disabling. Not only from a functional point of view, because daily activities are made more complicated by excess pounds. But also because obesity is associated with an increased risk of some concomitant chronic pathologies: cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic (such as type 2 diabetes mellitus), joint diseases. And oncological, because it is now clear that obesity is a risk factor for cancer: according to the World Cancer Research Fund, 20-25% of cancer cases are attributable to the combination of excess weight and sedentary lifestyle. “Compared to the general population, obese people have 34 percent more chronic diseases, without forgetting that 4 percent of cancers in men and 7 percent of those in women are due to obesity”, adds the specialist . Result: overweight and obesity are among the leading causes of death and disability in Europe, causing, according to the latest estimates, over 1.2 million deaths a year, corresponding to over 13% of total mortality.

Obesity also “weighs” on the National Health Service. An OECD analysis shows that countries spend, on average, 8.4% of health system budgets on treating diseases related to overweight and that, on average, being overweight is responsible for 71% of all health costs. treatment for diabetes, 23% of the cost of treatment for cardiovascular disease and 9% of the cost of treatment for cancer. In Italy, being overweight represents 9% of health expenditure, reduces GDP by 2.8% and, to cover these costs, every citizen pays 289 euros in additional taxes a year. Not only its management – says Giardiello – but also its complications weigh on the accounts. Chronic pathologies, in fact, require diagnostic investigations, hospitalizations and therapies. We must not forget the working days lost due to illness, and the fact that, being obesity considered a permanent disease, it gives the right to an invalidity pension. A healthy population is an advantage for the whole community, which is why prevention must start from the first years of life. “First of all, a cultural change is needed”, says the specialist. We must no longer think that the chubby child is a healthy child, and the drier one is sickly: on the contrary, it is good that schools work on food education, avoiding those fatty, sugary or processed foods which are at the root of the imbalances in ‘adulthood”.

Beyond prevention, however, there is therapy. “Obesity must be treated as such, but also to resolve the concomitant pathologies”. The tools are there: drugs and surgery in its various forms. Each patient must be initiated along a tailor-made path, followed by a multidisciplinary team in a specialized and guaranteed centre. The important thing is that the obese is not left alone with his illness.