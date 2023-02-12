Cancer is a disease driven by genetic mutations. Genes mutated in cancer fall into two main categories: tumor suppressors and oncogenes. Mutations in tumor suppressor genes can allow tumors to grow unchecked, while mutations in oncogenes can activate cell proliferation. Researchers studying mutations in tumor suppressor genes have devoted significant attention to p53, the most frequently mutated tumor suppressor gene in human cancers. Much effort has been made in the past two decades to design biologically targeted therapies that activate specifically p53. However, while research has shown that these therapies are effective at inducing p53 activity, they are typically unable to kill cancer cells. As already observed for other biologically targeted therapies, p53 activation has been shown to arrest tumor growth for a period of time, but cells eventually mutate and become resistant to treatment. New research, led by scientists at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, illuminates the mechanisms that prevent p53 activation from triggering effective cancer cell death. They demonstrate that inhibition of two distinct p53 repressors can result in tumor cell death through activation of a gene network complementary known as Integrated stress response.

Induction of tumor cell death

This research represents an important milestone in nearly two decades of studies conducted by Zdenek Andrysik, assistant professor of pharmacology at the CU School of Medicine, and other members of Espinosa’s lab. Their research and that of other researchers sought to understand the role of MDM2 and PPM1D, two proteins that repress p53 within cancer cells, and the mechanisms by which their inhibition leads to cancer cell death. “It was already established that MDM2 is a major repressor and PPM1D a minor one,” Espinosa explains. “For a long time it was hoped that inhibition of the major repressor alone would be sufficient. A lot of effort has been invested in the development of small molecules that block MDM2, millions of dollars have been spent, but these drugs have performed poorly in clinical trials.

Understand the mechanisms

Espinosa and Andrysik were able to demonstrate that inhibition of MDM2 and PPM1D activates the integrated stress response, a signaling pathway that stimulates a protein called ATF4. They also showed that ATF4 associates with p53, working together to cause cancer cell death. Inhibition of MDM2 and PPM1D, which allows p53 to work together with ATF4 to drive cancer cells to death, has shown promise for several types of cancer in the laboratory, Andrysik explains. This mechanistic insight quickly revealed additional pharmacological strategies for inducing cancer cell death. For example, Andrysik and Espinosa have revived the drug Nelfinavir, originally approved as a therapy for HIV. “We now know that Nelfinavir activates the Integrated Stress Response, making it an excellent combination with MDM2 inhibitors,” explains Espinosa.

Andrysik and Espinosa are continuing their research to better understand the mechanisms of the synergistic response that occurs when MDM2 and PPM1D are inhibited and p53 is activated. “Our data indicate that cancer cells are particularly vulnerable to this dual activation of p53 and the integrated stress response, which could offer a therapeutic window into the clinic, sparing normal cells from the lethal effects of p53,” says Andrysik. Espinosa adds that “a holy grail of cancer research has been the restoration of p53 activity to induce tumor regression. Over the past 20-30 years, much research effort has been devoted to finding more elegant solutions to chemotherapy or broad-acting radiation. As we learn more about the genes and proteins mutated in cancer, we are better able to tell when the brakes are failing and reset them, or when the accelerator pedal is fully idling and lift it with specifically targeted inhibitors.”



