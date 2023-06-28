A third of diabetics discontinue therapy and die earlier as a result

A third of diabetics in Austria break off the therapy they need and do without medication and medical check-ups for at least a year. This group has a higher mortality rate than those with regular care. This is the result of a first-time analysis of the actual spread of type 2 diabetes in Austria led by MedUni Vienna and the Complexity Science Hub (CSH) Vienna.

During the scientific study, the precise number of patients who received drug (antihyperglycaemic) treatment and/or had their blood sugar levels (HbA1c) monitored by a doctor between 2012 and 2017 was recorded. 746,184 people affected were recorded. A previously unknown group of 268,680 people (140,960 more women than men) stopped treatment and monitoring for their disease for at least a year, as the diabetes experts at MedUni Vienna determined.

Increased mortality

For this group, the researchers demonstrated a significantly higher mortality rate. “Although the cause of mortality in members of this subgroup is not known, nor has a causal relationship between discontinued treatment and mortality been established, from a clinical perspective we cannot rule out some type of association,” reported study leader Alexandra Kautzky-Willer. Adherence to therapy plays a central role in diabetics in order to prevent serious consequences such as cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure, blindness or neuropathies as far as possible.

Alexandra Kautzky-Willer, Head of Study, MedUni Vienna Photo: Felicitas Matern

treatment ended

For the study, the nationwide data set of claimed benefits was analyzed, which is collected by the umbrella organization of social security institutions in Austria. “In order to also be able to identify those diabetics who have stopped or interrupted treatment, we developed a new epidemiological diabetes progression model,” explained study leader Peter Klimek from the Institute for Science of Complex Systems at MedUni Vienna and from the CSH.

Big regional differences

In addition to trends in the frequency of diabetes, significant regional differences were found in Austria. The study thus confirmed the east-west divide found in earlier studies, with the highest rates in north-eastern districts (especially Bruck/Leitha), but also revealed new diabetes clusters in the west (districts of Imst and Schwaz as well as Innsbruck-Stadt). According to the study, no increased incidence of diabetes was found in certain regions of Upper Austria.

“The new clusters must be given just as much attention as the large number of those who discontinue diabetes treatment,” emphasized Kautzky-Willer.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

