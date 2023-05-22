A third of humanity is just slipping out of the “climate niche”

According to the calculations, by the end of the century one third of all people worldwide could be living in regions that are outside the so-called human climate niche – i.e. the temperature range in which people historically preferred to settle.

One thing is certain: the climate crisis is calling the usual living conditions into question. While Germany may have enough money to deal with torrential rain, heat waves and droughts, that may be almost impossible in other parts of the world . In any case, a study published on Monday in the journal “Nature Sustainability” assumes that, due to climate change, fewer and fewer people around the world will be able to lead a decent life in their homeland.

Germany’s cities and communities want to arm themselves better against heat waves. At the weekend, the German Association of Cities called for more help from the federal and state governments to develop and implement heat action plans. The municipalities are already providing cooling with more trees, plants and water areas, said Managing Director Helmut Dedy of the “Rheinische Post”. “We set up drinking fountains, keep fresh air corridors free, and let facades and roofs be greened.” Nevertheless, there is still a lot to be done.

Entire countries are slipping out

The scientists examined the effects of an increase in the global average temperature by 2.7 degrees – as is to be expected with current climate policy. They also assume that the population will increase to 9.5 billion people by 2070 and then decline. According to the study, if warming were limited to 1.5 degrees, “only” 14 percent of all people would be affected by this development.

According to the study, a particularly large number of people in India, Nigeria and Indonesia would be affected in the 2.7-degree model. Particularly large areas of a country would be affected in Burkina Faso, Mali and Qatar, which would be almost completely outside the climate niche.

The time window is closing

The researchers emphasize that the consequences of climate change are often described primarily in economic categories – i.e. costs. However, there are increasing efforts to establish a new size with the “human climate niche”. It describes the regions of the earth in which people preferred to live in the past thanks to favorable climatic conditions. The optimal annual mean temperature for this niche is around 11 to 15 degrees Celsius. According to the study, more than 600 million people currently live outside of such areas.

The time window for securing a life worth living is closing, warned the Bonn development geographer Lisa Schipper in a first reaction to the study. The options for adapting to changing climate conditions are limited: many people have little chance of preparing for extreme events in particular.

From Schipper’s point of view, it is likely that those affected will try to resettle. “International climate and development policy should support this process, but not stop funding places that do not fall into the human climate niche.”

Customization is often not an option

The Stockholm climate researcher Richard JT Klein pointed out that in addition to temperatures, other factors are important for a decent life – such as water, humidity and living conditions of the animals kept for food and the plants grown. “What this study shows very well is the direct human suffering that climate change could cause,” he said. “Life outside the niche means suffering due to an unbearably hot and possibly humid climate.”

Technically, some regions could adapt to the new living conditions, says Klein. “People can spend most of their lives in air-conditioned buildings and import their food from elsewhere if they have the means to do so.” But for many, that’s not an option. Climate change will therefore probably lead to stronger migration movements and conflicts.