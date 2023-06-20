A third of the rehabilitation cases from acute care / DEGEMED warns: Structural collapse in …

German Society for Medical Rehabilitation (DEGEMED) eV

The nationwide “Hospitals in Need” protest day is taking place today. The German Society for Medical Rehabilitation (DEGEMED) takes the day as an opportunity to provide information about the importance of hospitals for the provision of rehabilitation services. Only if the hospitals work together with the rehabilitation facilities can medical care with rehabilitation services be provided for a large part of the population.

Hospitals assign rehab

In one third of the cases, referrals to rehabilitation facilities are made via the acute care hospitals. A strong performance structure of the hospitals and a stable infrastructure therefore remain necessary in order to maintain rehabilitation in Germany. Christof Lawall, Managing Director of DEGEMED, clarifies: “More than a third of those undergoing rehabilitation come to a rehabilitation facility after being assigned to an acute hospital. We also need well-established and stable performance hospitals to provide patients with rehabilitation services!”, says Lawall from the German Society for Medical Rehabilitation.

structural differences

There are fundamental structural differences between hospitals and rehabilitation facilities in the German healthcare system. The financing of the rehabilitation takes place via daily reimbursement rates of the payers. In addition, the legislature does not provide for capacity planning for rehabilitation facilities. Despite these structural differences between acute care hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, both forms of care suffer from constant structural underfunding. The problematic consequences of inflation are also putting financial pressure on rehabilitation facilities, thereby endangering medical care in Germany.

