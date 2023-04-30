a thousand Roman greetings in via Paladini

Three times the “Present” echoed in the small letter via Paladini in response to the appealCamerata Sergio Ramelli»: the extreme right in Milan again this year, on the 48th anniversary of the 18-year-old’s death militant of the Youth Front died following an ambush at the hands of a commando of the Avanguardia Operaia, he paid his tribute of “honor to the fallen comrades”. THE about a thousand comrades they paraded in the streets of Milan to commemorate, in addition to Ramelli, also the provincial councilor of the MSI Enrico Pedenovi – assassinated by Prima Linea on April 29, 1976 – and the republican Charles Borsanikilled in 1945.

Just before 10pm in front of the mural in via Paladiniwhere Ramelli’s house used to be, reciting “Ciao Sergio”, the thousand exponents of the city’s ultra-right galaxy – from Forza Nuova to CasaPound via Lealtà Azione and many other minor groups – lined up their flags and, in their black jackets (of which many branded Pivert), they raised their right arm. The procession, silent, lined up, compact like an army, left at 9.00 pm from Gorini square, where the meeting had begun around 18 in front of the Cafè de Flore. Then, in the dark, illuminated by torches, they left: in the lead the Network for the Patriots with the traditional banner with a black background and the words “honor to the fallen comrades”. And walking along via Aselli and via Amadeo, they arrived in via Paladini.

Among the participants also many well-known faces in the world of the ultra-right: Luca Marsellaspokesperson for CasaPound, who recalled how «this is a day of remembrance and not a political one»; Attilio Carelli, former secretary of the MSI-Fiamma Tricolore; the former provincial councilor of An Roberta Capotosti (now parliamentary assistant) e Selene Ticchi D’Ursothe militant of Forza Nuova who in 2018 in Predappio wore the infamous “Auschwitzland” t-shirt. See also Covid: Istat, second cause of death after cancer in March-April 2020

In the afternoon the mayor Beppe Salain the company of the president of the Senate Ignazio LaRussa, placed a wreath for Sergio Ramelli in the garden dedicated to him in via Pinturicchio. A sign of “national peace” of which La Russa said he was “very happy: there is a need to remember, but also not to transfer to today the contrasts, the conflicts, the deep divisions that no longer have reason to to exist”. A “appeasement” that is not “equalization”, he was keen to clarify. And with which the mayor agreed: «Reconciliation means so muchwe need to be able on all sides to implement it, but it is normal, right, even nice that politics is divided and see things differently. The confrontation must be based on non-violence and respect for the words of others”.

Therefore, he added, “I can only support what the president of the Senate says, that we need to find a way to reconcile the country”. Even if on Saturday Milan found itself once again divided, with the commemorations of the killed neo-fascist militants and the counter-demonstrations of the Anpi and the Anti-Fascist Memory collective. “Yes, it is quite clear that it is still a bit like this,” admitted the mayor. The former deputy mayor Riccardo De Corato asked Sergio Ramelli and Enrico Pedenovi, provincial councilor of the MSI killed on 29 April 1976, to name two streets in Milan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

