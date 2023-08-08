A tiny model of a heart can save lives

A tiny model of the heart carries enormous implications and heralds a new era in cardiovascular research for patients’ lives. The research led by the professor demonstrates this in a concrete way Yaakov Nahmias, director of the Grass Center for Bioengineering of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a member of the Royal Society of Medicine and AIMBE. posted on Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Useful for drug testing

The discovery, a self-promoted multi-chambered miniature heart model, is a game-changer for drug testing and cardiovascular disease treatments and stands as the key to saving lives and improving the way patients live. The sensors are of the model are able to detect a new cardiac arrhythmia mechanism, never detected with previous models. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of mortality globally.

A copy of the human heart

Professor Nahmias and his team have embarked on a complex undertaking to create an accurate copy of the human heart using human induced pluripotent stem cells. The model includes multiple chambers, pacemaker assemblies, epicardial membrane, and endocardial lining, all meticulously engineered to mimic the structure and functions of the human heart. One of the most significant features of this cardiac model is its ability to provide real-time measurements of essential parameters, such as oxygen consumption, extracellular field potential and cardiac contraction.

This ability has allowed scientists to gain unprecedented insights into the functioning and disease of the heart. The model of a heart, roughly the size of half a grain of rice, represents an extraordinary feat in cardiac research and holds immense potential for precision drug testing. The research team has already made groundbreaking discoveries previously unattainable with conventional methods. In particular, the cardiac model has revealed a new form of cardiac arrhythmia, different from those observed in traditional animal models, thus offering new avenues for the study of human physiology. The implications of this discovery extend to the pharmaceutical industry, as it allows researchers to gain valuable insights into the precise effects of pharmaceutical compounds on the human heart.

The cardiac model’s response to the chemotherapy drug mitoxantrone, commonly used to treat leukemia and multiple sclerosis, was carefully tested. Through these experiments, the researchers identified how mitoxantrone induced arrhythmia by disrupting the mitochondrial electro-coupling of the heart. Encouragingly, the team of scientists also discovered a potential solution by administering metformin, which has shown promise in mitigating the drug’s negative effects.

“Integrating our complex human heart model with sensors allowed us to monitor critical physiological parameters in real time, revealing the complex mitochondrial dynamics that drive heart rhythms,” Nahmias said. “It’s a new chapter in human physiology,” Nahmias said.

20,000 mini hearts

In collaboration with Tissue Dynamics, scientists have developed a robotic system capable of analyzing 20,000 small human hearts in parallel, for drug discovery. The potential applications of this microphysiological system are vast and hold the promise of improving understanding of cardiac physiology and accelerating the discovery of safer and more effective pharmaceutical interventions, leading to a healthier future for all. Offering unprecedented accuracy and insight into cardiovascular disease, this advanced model of the human heart has the potential to revolutionize drug testing methodologies.

Alternative to animal testing

Thanks to this tiny model of a heart, researchers are poised to make huge strides in developing safer and more effective medicines for patients around the world, potentially saving lives and improving patient outcomes. Furthermore, the miniature heart model also has an ethical advantage, as it offers a valid alternative to animal testing. This groundbreaking discovery could mark a game changer in the pharmaceutical industry, reducing reliance on animal models and minimizing their potential harm.

In conclusion, the tiny model of the heart being developed by the researchers represents an achievement with far-reaching implications for medical research. This miniaturized yet sophisticated model of the human heart has the potential to reshape drug testing practices, advance our understanding of cardiovascular disease, and ultimately contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future.

