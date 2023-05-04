a tiny spot almost invisible to the human eye

It turned out to be the smallest skin cancer in the world, certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, a tiny spot on the cheek of a woman, Christy Staats, which measured only 0.65 millimeters and was almost invisible to the human eye. With the help of state-of-the-art non-invasive technology, an Oregon Health & Science University dermatologist and a multidisciplinary team confirmed that it was melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer.

Skin cancer, as they ID’d him

To identify this micro-skin cancer, dermatologist Alexander Witkowski used a combination of dermoscopy – an examination of skin lesions with a dermatoscope – and reflectance confocal microscopy, which is an imaging tool that helps monitor and diagnose skin lesions without having to cut the skin. Early identification of this skin cancer earned the team the Guinness World Record for “smallest skin cancer detected.” Yesterday, May 1st, a Guinness World Records judge went to the US university to award the certificate. During the diagnostic process, the case was also examined by Giovanni Pellacani, professor of dermatology at the Sapienza University of Rome.

The type of cancer

The tumor is in situ micro-melanoma, a type of cancer found exclusively on the top layer of skin. For Witkowski it is important because “it was found before it had the opportunity to spread to other parts of the body.” Christy Staats had been observing a red spot on her face for several years. The lesion she was concerned about, however, was actually a cherry angioma, a fairly common and benign skin growth. However, during the evaluation, the dermatologist noticed a tiny spot near her right cheek and believed she warranted further evaluation. After insights, Witkowski points out, “I said to Christy right there at her bedside, ‘I think this might be the smallest skin cancer ever detected.’ The woman is grateful that her melanoma has been intercepted and she says she is convinced that she was “in the right place, at the right time and with the right technology”.