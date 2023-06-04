A tool to better care for the elderly. Asco prize to a European

It’s called the BJ Kennedy Geriatric Oncology Award, and it’s the tribute that the most powerful organization of oncologists in the world, the ASCO, during its annual meeting, gives to the dominant mass of our patients, the elderly. The large amount of avant-garde and often groundbreaking scientific studies does not make American oncologists forget that the vast majority of cancer patients are over 65 and are affected by other pathologies, some a few others a great many, which must change the therapeutic approach, without ever denying a cure for cancer.

This year Asco’s BJ Kennedy Award went to Hans Wildiersmedical oncologist at the University Hospital of Leuven, Belgium where he coordinates the Leuven Multidisciplinary Breast Cancer Center.







It is an important award as important as the presentation that Hans Wildiers made to the Congress, in receiving the awards, because he presented the results of a randomized study which demonstrates how geriatric-type interventions, which can be implemented before Initiation of chemotherapy in elderly patients can improve their quality of life.

This is so because the geriatric evaluation is able to reveal the multiple problems related to age and therefore to decrease the toxicity of the treatment, favor the completion of the therapy, improve the physical functionality, as well as, as has been said, improve the quality of life.

The data that Hans Wildiers will present are useful for convincing Medical Oncologists to use this type of evaluation. Which would be difficult due to the constant lack of time linked to staff shortages which is denounced throughout Europe and the USA. But in reality geriatric evaluation is able to solve in advance many problems that would require additional time to Medical Oncologists. And it is interesting to note the farsightedness of the ASCO which constantly tries by all means to spread this message, unlike what little companies do ‘European oncologists. Thus the work of a series of European oncologists, Hans Wildier is Belgian, is recognized more in the USA than in Europe.

But who is Hans Wildiers? Always kind, smiling, a great pianist for entertaining friends, he is actually the one who has been able to spread the mentality and organization for the care of the elderly in Belgium with patient and widespread work. He belongs to the second generation of European geriatric oncologists, he published important clarifications, contributing to the European presence in this field.Congratulations Hans!

*** Silvio Monfardini won the Asco’s BJ Kennedy Award in 2015