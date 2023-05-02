A torchlight vigil in the Italian squares to remember the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani

12
There will be dozens of demonstrations by psychiatrists, other mental health professionals, doctors and health workers throughout Italy, who will fill the Italian squares tomorrow, May 3 from 8 pm, to commemorate Barbara Capovanithe psychiatrist from Pisa killed by a former problematic patient, entrusted to her by the Judiciary – who, upon leaving work, attacked her with unpredictable violence and dramatic results.
