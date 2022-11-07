In an article published on Jama Oncology, researchers from Washington University in Seattle tested an experimental vaccine on 66 patients with advanced breast cancer, discovering that it is safe and capable of generating a strong immune response against the Her2 tumor protein, present in about 25-30% breast cancers. These are preliminary results, and we say it right away. But these are also promising results, and a great promise. In fact, if it is true that we are talking about a non-randomized phase I trial, or a study designed to evaluate only the safety of a new product, it is also true that the product in this case is a vaccine against aggressive breast cancer and which tends to relapse, whose 5-year survival is about 50%.

At the Her2 protein

Her2 is a protein found in many non-cancer cells. In some breast cancers, however, Her2 is over-expressed, that is, it is synthesized in an amount up to one hundred times that observed in healthy cells. The tumors, in this case, are called Her2-positive, and have a tendency to be more aggressive and have a higher risk of recurrence after treatments.

A (paradoxical) advantage

However, the overproduction of Her2 also triggers an immune reaction which can be an advantage. There are, in fact, patients who develop an immune response mediated by T lymphocytes that recognize and destroy cancer cells. These women after the treatments have a reduced risk of relapse and can count on a longer survival than those in their own condition, which however do not activate cytotoxic immunity. The researchers’ idea, therefore, (and also the rationale behind the concept of therapeutic vaccine) is to stimulate the cytotoxic immune response against cancer cells by using a target that only they have, or that only they have over-expressed. , like Her2, in fact.

The DNA vaccine

To stimulate this type of response, the authors of the study developed a DNA vaccine. Unlike protein vaccines (which typically contain a protein or part of a protein that you want the immune system to target), DNA vaccines contain instructions for synthesizing the target protein. Once injected, the vaccine is “absorbed” by the cells which begin to produce the protein encoded by the vaccine DNA and expose it to the immune system. The vaccine used in this study contains the DNA to manufacture a portion of the Her2 protein known for its ability to stimulate more potent cytotoxic immune responses.

The study on 66 women

The researchers enrolled sixty-six women with metastatic breast cancer. All had completed a standard course of therapy and were either in remission or had only bone metastases (cancer in bone tends to grow slowly).

All patients involved were divided into three groups: a first group received three low-dose injections of the vaccine (10 micrograms), another group received three intermediate-dose injections (100 micrograms), and the third group three high-dose injections. dosage (500 micrograms). All were also provided with an immunostimulating factor, that is, a drug that stimulates cytotoxic immunity. All patients were followed for nearly 10 years: a long but necessary follow-up to ensure that vaccination did not trigger an autoimmune response against healthy Her2-expressing tissues.

Side effects similar to the anti-Covid vaccine

“The results showed that the vaccine is very safe,” said Mary Nora L. Disis, director of the Cancer Vaccine Institute at Seattle Washington and first author of the publication. common, which we observed in about half of the patients, were very similar to those seen with Covid vaccines: redness and swelling at the injection site and some fever, chills and flu-like symptoms. “

In the average dose the best response

But the vaccine also successfully stimulated the cytotoxic immune response without serious side effects. And in particular, the strongest immune response was obtained in the patients who received the average dose of the vaccine: three injections of 100 micrograms. Although the study we are talking about is a phase 1 trial, and therefore not designed to test whether the vaccine can slow or prevent the progression of cancer, however, the researchers noted that in women who received the vaccine the prognosis was better than average figure: “We have been following these women for ten years now, and 80% of them are still alive”, declared Disis.

A strong hope

If the results of the phase 2 trial, for which patients are already being recruited, are positive, “we will have a strong signal to move quickly to a phase 3 trial,” Disis said. Which she concluded “I strongly hope that we are close to having a vaccine capable of effectively treating patients with breast cancer”.