There is a “high probability” that the cell phone was the cause of the cancer. This was established by a sentence of the Court of Appeal of Turin, which confirmed the decision of the Court of Aosta which had sentenced Inail to pay the pension for occupational disease to a worker, now retired, specialized technician of the Cogne Acciai Speciali .

The 63-year-old man, between 1995 and 2008, used his mobile phone for more than ten thousand hours for work purposes, with an average of 2.5 hours a day. A use that has caused a benign intracranial tumor and a consequent “left deafness, paresis of the facial nerve, balance disorder and depressive syndrome”.

In 2020 the Court of Aosta had recognized the causal link between the use of mobile phones and the onset of neuroma of the acoustic nerve, but Inail had appealed for new advice. The Court had appointed Professor Roberto Albera, full professor of Otolaryngologist at the University of Turin as consultant: “It is clear that at the moment the etiology of acoustic neuroma is not known – says the technical consultant – but that among the concurrent factors there is exposure to radiofrequencies if the exposure dose was of sufficient magnitude “.

The man, who earned a monthly income of about 400 euros, is represented by the lawyers Stefano Bertone, Chiara Ghibaudo and Jacopo Giunta of Studio Ambrosio & Commodo. “This is an important sentence written by scientists among scientists – explain the lawyers – in which the role of jurists has been marginal, and which demonstrates that radio frequencies can cause a tumor”.