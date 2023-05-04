A turning point in psychotherapy – with neurobiological mediation

Successfully resolving mental disorders by integrating primal feelings, imprints, the conscious and the unconscious

Following nature: self-healing through evolutionary rules

Primal feelings and neurobiological mediation:

The future of psychotherapy for the treatment of mental disorders

Successful treatment of mental disorders through the integration of primal feelings, imprints, the conscious and the unconscious, ego systems, self-development and self-regulation in neurobiological mediation

Psychotherapy has evolved over the years and has produced many different approaches and techniques. However, some of the popular methods primarily focus on awareness and self-regulation, which is often insufficient to effectively treat ingrained, unconscious patterns of disorder. An innovative method, Neurobiological Mediation (NeuroBioMed), promises to close this gap and pave the way for lasting healing.

Primal feelings and their meaning:

Primal feelings are the deeply rooted emotions and instincts that are closely connected to our birth and imprinting systems. These primal feelings influence our personality, our behavior and our reactions to the environment. Working with primal feelings enables us to delve deeper into our inner being and to work on blockages or disturbances on a completely different level.

NeuroBioMed as a holistic approach:

Neurobiological Mediation is a holistic approach that integrates different elements such as imprinting, conscious and unconscious and ego systems to create an effective method for self-development, self-regulation and self-healing. This method takes into account the latest findings from neurobiology and specifically targets the neuronal circuits that are responsible for the development of mental disorders.

The main elements of Neurobiological Mediation (NeuroBioMed):

1. Working with primal feelings: By consciously and unconsciously dealing with our primal feelings, we can recognize, process and integrate deeply rooted emotions and instincts in order to initiate healing processes.

2. Integration of imprints: Imprints are lifelong influences that significantly influence our personality and our behavior. By identifying and integrating these imprints, we can deepen our understanding of ourselves and our environment.

3. Dealing with the conscious and unconscious: Neurobiological mediation helps us to develop a better understanding of our thought patterns and behavior by considering the interaction between the conscious and the unconscious.

4. Working with different ego systems: By recognizing and harmonizing the different ego systems, we can promote self-development and self-regulation.

5.Application of neurobiological findings: Neurobiological mediation uses current scientific findings about the brain and how it works in order to treat unconscious patterns of disorders in a targeted and effective manner. This enables brain-friendly processing of the underlying problems and promotes self-healing.

advantages of Neurobiologischen Mediation:

1. Profound Healing: By immersing yourself in deeply rooted emotions and instincts, lasting changes and healing processes can be achieved.

2. Holistic approach: The integration of different elements such as imprints, conscious and unconscious as well as ego systems enables a comprehensive and individual treatment.

3.Self-development and self-regulation: Working with neurobiological mediation promotes the development of self-confidence, self-awareness and self-regulation.

4. Scientifically sound: The method is based on current neurobiological findings and is therefore state-of-the-art.

Conclusion:

NeuroBioMed is a promising approach in modern psychotherapy that makes it possible to process unconscious patterns of disorders in a brain-friendly manner and thus promote sustainable self-healing. By integrating primal feelings, imprints, the conscious and unconscious, and ego systems, this approach can help to overcome the limitations of conventional therapy methods and offer patients effective, holistic treatment. In the future, such innovative therapeutic approaches could play an important role in better understanding and successfully treating mental disorders. There are many educational videos on the subject of self-development on the NeuroBioMed-YouTube-Kanal.

New ways to freedom from pain – self-regulation in the event of problems, disorders and emotional blockages.

For more than 10 years, the NeuroBioMed center has been the contact point for people with mental and chronic illnesses. The NeuroBioMed methods developed there use natural self-regulation with the help of modern emotional work, according to the motto: Conscious into the unconscious.

