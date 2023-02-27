Bread for weight loss. This is the objective of the prestigious King’s College of London and of the Quadram Institute, a food research center in Norwich, also in the United Kingdom. Researchers are trying to develop a tasty type of bread, capable of giving a sense of satiety, but which at the same time helps us lose weight. The working group started from the idea of ​​using chickpea flour instead of wheat flour. A sort of leavened porridge. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Bread for weight loss: not only more protein, but also fiber

For some time now, legume-based flours have been used to produce pasta and bread. In this case, however, the fibers are lost during grinding. The bread studied in Great Britain instead contains the precious fibers provided by chickpeas, thanks to a new grinding method. So the bread will have more proteins, fewer carbohydrates and a good number of fibres, which, as confirmed by many scientific studies, have many benefits, including giving a satisfying sense of satiety.

British research

The researchers divided the trial participants into three groups. The former ate some traditional white bread. The second loaf was 30% made with the new flour, and the third was 60%. All participants were healthy young adults. They ate each of the sandwiches, which were served with no-sugar-added strawberry jam and a glass of water, on three different days following a 12-hour fast.

Weight Loss Bread: Lower Appetite Hormone Levels

Experts took a blood sample before eating the sandwich, followed by eight more over the four hours following the meal. Participants had to answer questions about their level of satiety after eating the bread.

The results demonstrate that those who ate the bread baked with the special chickpea flour had significantly higher levels of satiety hormones in their blood, meaning that the participants felt less hungry after eating the chickpea-enriched bread. These hormones send signals from the gut to the brain.

The findings suggest that if food manufacturers made the “easy switch” to chickpea cell blend, people would feel less hungry.

Rates of obesity and overweight are very high in our country

The theme is particularly important in our country, which has among the highest rates of overweight and obesity in Europe. Bread made from 30% chickpea flour reduced blood glucose levels by up to 40% compared to regular bread. Therefore, those who eat bread may also be at a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The team noted that more research is needed to understand whether regularly eating chickpea flour foods can help maintain a healthy body weight and manage diabetes. The important thing to reducing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease is to maintain a healthy weight, be physically active, and eat a healthy and varied diet.

