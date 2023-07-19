A unique set of antibodies is generated in breast milk

Each mother’s breast milk produces a unique combination of antibodies that remains stable both during breastfeeding and across different pregnancies. This was revealed by a study by ‘Journal of Experimental Medicine’ of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Because a baby’s early immunity is generated by antibodies in breast milk, the new research provides insight into why protection against different infections varies among newborns and why some develop a serious intestinal disease called necrotizing enterocolitis. (nec).

“Although each milk donor in our study had very different antibody profiles, we found that the same donor’s antibodies were quite similar over time, even over the course of months – said the lead author Timothy Handassociate professor of pediatrics and immunology at the Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh – this means that if one of the parents of a child lacks certain antibodies, such as those that protect against NEC, the child will never receive this immunity. This could explain why some children develop NEC and others do not”.

According to Hand, NEC is a devastating inflammatory bowel disease that primarily affects premature infants. Nec, which has been associated with a family of bacteria called Enterobacteriaceae, occurs approximately 2-4 times more frequently in formula-fed infants than in breastfed infants. Before babies’ immune systems are fully developed, they are protected from harmful bacteria by antibodies transferred through the maternal placenta and breast milk.

These antibodies bind to bacteria in the gut, preventing them from invading the body. In an earlier study, Hand and his team found that in fecal samples from healthy children, most Enterobacteriaceae were linked to maternal antibodies. In contrast, in the infants who developed NEC, there were more bacteria that escaped binding to the antibodies. Hand suspected that differences in children’s immunity to NEC were due to the fact that different mothers pass on different antibodies, and the new study confirms this hypothesis.

Hand and his team analyzed breastmilk donated by the Breastmilk Institute of Science and Biobank of Pittsburgh and the Breastmilk Research Biorepository of San Diego. Using a wide variety of bacteria, they measured which strains of bacteria each donor’s antibodies bound to.

“The antibody profiles of the individual donors were completely different, as we expected but which we were able to demonstrate for the first time Hand said. during pregnancy, B lymphocytes move from the intestines to the mammary gland, where they begin to produce antibodies. The mother tries to protect her baby by using the antibodies she uses to protect her intestines. Women have lived different lives, have different microbiomes, and dealt with different infections; therefore, it makes perfect sense that antibodies in breast milk reflect that variability.”.

During the lactation period, the mother’s breast milk changes from highly concentrated, protein-rich colostrum to mature milk. To understand whether the composition of the antibodies also changes, Hand and his team compared breast milk from the same donors over time and between different pregnancies. “Not only were the antibodies similar between donors during a single pregnancy, they were also remarkably stable between different babies – said Hand – this suggests that when B lymphocytes arrive in the breast tissue, they don’t leave. This is important to understand how children acquire immunity and how they deal with infections”.

The researchers also wondered if the antibodies in breast milk were different if the donor gave birth prematurely. “Some B lymphocytes move into the mammary gland during the third trimester of pregnancy, so we wondered if a person who gives birth before this trimester is complete has fewer antibodies in their milk – said Hand – the good news is that we didn’t find any differences: people who give birth prematurely have many antibodies and the same diversity as those who give birth at term”.

Other research indicates that a mother’s breast milk is the best food for reducing the likelihood of a premature infant developing NEC. However, if this is not available, donor milk is an important alternative or supplement. This milk is sterilized to kill bacteria, but whether this process also affects antibodies has not yet been tested. Hand and his team found that pasteurization reduced antibody levels in donated milk.

While that likely means that babies fed donor milk receive fewer antibodies than those who drink breastmilk directly, Hand said more research is needed to understand what levels of antibodies are protective against diseases like NEC. In the future, a better understanding of the specific bacteria that are most dangerous to preterm infants at risk for NEC could help researchers develop antibodies that could be added to formula or breast milk to boost immunity.

Continue reading on MeteoWeb

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

