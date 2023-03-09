Home Health A university master’s degree to learn the human dimension of care – breaking latest news
Of Health editorial

aimed at health professionals, psychologists, training managers, in service and not. Deadline for entries April 11th

The human dimension of care at the center of the 1st level master’s degree Medical humanities and storytelling in medicinescheduled at the University of Milano-Bicocca thanks to the collaboration of three Departments: Human Sciences for Education R. Massa, Medicine-Surgery and Psychology.

The master, in its first edition, will begin on May 26 and end in a year. It involves the creation of a 200-hour internship at institutions and structures of excellence in the health, artistic, literary, theatrical and ethnopsychiatry fields; aimed at health professionals, psychologists, training managers, in service and not.

Among the aims of the course of study is that of integrating technical-scientific training with knowledge, knowing how to be and knowing how to do attentive to humanistic dimension of care. An aspect that necessarily brings into play – especially after the Covid-19 pandemic – the self-care on the part of the doctor in order to be able to take care of the patient and his family.

For further information: Universit Bicocca-Higher Education Sector-Masters and Specialization Courses. Registration deadline April 11th. Info: [email protected]; tel. 02.64484934.

March 9, 2023 (change March 9, 2023 | 1:15 pm)

