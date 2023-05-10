A urine test can detect several types of cancer early

Often when a tumor manifests itself with symptoms, it is already too late to intervene. Therefore, only an early diagnosis, through screening tests, can increase the chances of recovery and improve the prognosis. A new diagnostic tool, which could revolutionize cancer diagnosis, comes from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States. Researchers have developed a do-it-yourself urine test, which is done like a simple pregnancy test by taking a single urine sample, that can detect some types of cancer. This way you no longer need to go to the doctor or hospital to undergo expensive scanning procedures or annoying blood tests. The research was published in Nature Nanotechnology.

Although the test is apparently very simple, the underlying technology is quite sophisticated: it is based on sensors that detect the presence of specific enzymes linked to different types of cancer. This technology, in an experimental phase, could also be used to distinguish the type of tumor and understand how the patient is responding to treatment. MIT’s is not the first urine test developed for cancer diagnosis. In Italy for a few months another urine test has been available in clinical practice which, however, only detects bladder cancer, through a specific protein called “Mcm5”.

How the test works

MIT researchers wanted to develop a test that was affordable and accessible to everyone. “This – explained Sangeeta Bhatia, one of the authors of the study – is part of our goal to democratize diagnostics and create inexpensive technologies that can give a rapid response”. To do this, the team developed a new type of nanoparticle capable of releasing short DNA sequences, equipped with sensors, which are excreted in the urine if they encounter a tumour. Excreted from the body through urine, the sequences are “read” like a barcode, thanks to CRISPR technology, identifying the presence or absence of cancer.

Tested in mice via an injection, the nanoparticles could also be developed to be taken orally, via an inhaler or as a topical treatment such as a cream. “With this technology – explained the authors – patients could acquire the ability to self-monitor the progression of the disease to allow early diagnosis and access to effective treatments”. Not only that, according to the researchers, these programmable sensors will also be able to monitor other infectious and non-communicable diseases, and guide therapeutic decisions to improve their treatment.

CRISPR technology

The synthetic nanoparticles developed by MIT researchers have the function of amplifying cancer biomarkers (often difficult to detect) and recover information about cancer types and how they are progressing. This is possible thanks to the CRISPR gene editing technology which has had a huge impact on scientific research. The CRISPR/Cas9 system is based on the use of the Cas9 protein, a sort of molecular scissors capable of cutting a target DNA, and can be programmed to carry out specific modifications to the genome of a cell. It is in fact used to enhance gene therapy (with the aim of treating a disease by acting directly on its genetic basis).

The test distinguishes different types of cancer

The various DNA barcodes of the nanoparticle are able to identify the tumor, but also to distinguish between various types of neoplasms and to understand if the cancer has metastasized (has spread to other parts of the body). All essential information to identify the most effective treatment and optimize it. The mouse study demonstrated that a panel of five DNA barcodes can accurately distinguish primary lung cancer from that resulting from metastatic colorectal cancer. “But the test can be designed to ‘read’ up to 46 different DNA barcodes in a single sample, and is able to understand how the patient is responding to treatment,” the authors said.

"Our goal is to create disease signatures and see if we can use these barcode panels not only to read a disease, but also to classify a disease or distinguish different types of cancer," concluded co-author Liangliang Hao.








