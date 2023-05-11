a van carrying oxygen cylinders explodes in via Pier Lombardo

Big explosion in the center of Milan, in via Pier Lombardo, Porta Romana area, Thursday morning around 11.30. According to the story of the first witnesses, everything would have started from a van carrying oxygen tanks to the nearby nursing home for the elderly. Some passers-by would have seen the principle of fire, then a very violent explosion. AND except the van driver: realizing the fire he managed to jump down in time and got away with burns hand and leg. On site too the assistant prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano for an inspection.

The Auxologico evacuated for two hours, the nearby building set on fire The fire also involved ten auto park on the street and three floors of a building causing different danni. Involved the pharmacy on the ground floor and two apartments on the first and second floors. The fire was tamed by fire fighters who had 7 vehicles on site. The carabinieri cordoned off the area. The neighbour Italian Auxological Institute he was evacuated until 1.30 pm, then the doctors and patients returned to the clinic.

The school was evacuated, one sister was beaten Evacuated, in addition to the Auxological Institute, the school in via Vasari, managed by Mantellate nunsit is not apartment buildings at number 19 and at number 22 of via Pier Lombardo. In all about 200 people. During the school evacuation, one nun was slightly bruised for a trauma to the head: rescue in green code.

The driver was injured According to the firefighters, the fire would be from the engine compartment of the van. The driver, 53 years old, tried in vain to turn it off. The vehicle carried twenty cylinders of 32 liters each of oxygen, a highly flammable gas, which hastened the flames. See also Omicron, more than 56% of the infected did not know they had contracted Covid: the data in an American study

Mayor Sala’s inspection «The dynamic seems, in its gravity, quite simple. The situation seems under control, about things we don’t want to see happen.” The mayor of Milan said, Beppe Sala, after the inspection for the fire that broke out in the Porta Romana area. “We have the comprehensive school was safely cleared which is on the other side of the road where almost 300 children and young people go,” he added.

