Home Health a video of the beheading of a prisoner appears on social networks
Health

a video of the beheading of a prisoner appears on social networks

by admin
a video of the beheading of a prisoner appears on social networks
A video, in which a Russian soldier is allegedly beheading a Ukrainian prisoner, has unleashed a wave of horror in recent hours. The raw images have been circulating since Tuesday 11 April on social media and have had their effect. The Kremlin has asked for verification of the “authenticity” of the video acknowledging the monstrosity of the images. “Sand the video with horrific images of the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian military is true there could be an investigation. We need to verify the pictures“: this is stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. The VIDEO SKY up.
See also  The day of the Colao Plan, from the paper basket to the government

You may also like

Born, three women on pole for the leadership...

in India the obligation to wear a mask...

Poppy seed crumble cake from the tin: Simple...

Biomarker accurately detects Parkinson’s, before symptoms occur. «...

Model loses both legs and becomes an icon...

Covid, Omicron Arcturus variant dominant in India, the...

A blood sugar molecule can predict Alzheimer’s. «...

Belly fat makes you ill – 2 rules...

Gillette, what happened? La7 closes “Non è l’Arena”,...

Covid, new cases (-17.94%) and hospitalizations continue to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy