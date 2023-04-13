9
A video, in which a Russian soldier is allegedly beheading a Ukrainian prisoner, has unleashed a wave of horror in recent hours. The raw images have been circulating since Tuesday 11 April on social media and have had their effect. The Kremlin has asked for verification of the "authenticity" of the video acknowledging the monstrosity of the images. "Sand the video with horrific images of the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian military is true there could be an investigation. We need to verify the pictures": this is stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.