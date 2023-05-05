A video to raise awareness of swallowing syndrome – Medicine

news-txt”>

A guy is in a pizzeria with his friends, his brother and the girl he’s courting. At one point the pizza arrives and after the first bite he starts drinking and patting himself on the chest to try to swallow the food. In the end all ends well. But the evening could have ended in a completely different way. It is the commercial to make young people aware of a little-known but very risky disease, eosinophilic oesophagitis, a sort of ‘swallowing syndrome’. The video was presented at the webinar promoted by the Center for Economic and International Studies of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, sponsored by the Italian Society of Health Technology Assessment.

“This pathology is still little recognized by patients and, unfortunately, also in the medical world. Which means – says Francesca Racca, allergist and head of the multidisciplinary path for eosinophilic oesophagitis, Irccs Humanitas Research Hospital – often having to go to specialized centers for a correct diagnosis”. The main alarm bell is difficulty swallowing food. “The compensation mechanisms – continues Racca – are to eat slowly, drink a lot during meals and avoid social situations related to food. However, this does not stop the disease, which can worsen up to requiring endoscopic surgery”. Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic progressive immune-mediated disease that can occur in both childhood and adulthood, and occurs more frequently in men, occasionally in the elderly. It is probably caused by an inflammatory response to environmental allergens or food antigens in patients with genetic susceptibility.

The results of an analysis conducted by the Eehta-Ceis University of Rome Tor Vergata, directed by Saverio Mennini, testify to a strong socio-economic impact of the disease: “The average expense charged to the National Health Service for each hospitalization – he explains – is 2,565 euros. The region with the highest number of average annual hospitalizations is Campania (2,317), followed by Lombardy (1,697) and Lazio (1,676)”. It is easy to understand, concludes Mennini, “how it is a problem in terms of loss of productivity, given the prevalence of patients of full working age”. In support of patients and families is the Association of families against esophagitis and eosinophilic gastro-intestinal pathologies ESEO. “Among our objectives – explains the president Roberta Giodice – there is that of sensitizing public opinion, insiders and politics”. Many events will be held in the week from 18 to 22 May, dedicated precisely to eosinophilic diseases.