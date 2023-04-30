a virtual assistant to find help – breaking latest news

Dedicated in particular to those suffering from atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa

For those suffering from atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa there are several specialized centers distributed throughout the country, but it is sometimes difficult to locate the closest one, get in touch and book a visit. From today, thanks to the unconditional support of AbbVie and with the patronage of ANDeA – (National Association of Atopic Dermatitis) and APIAFCO (Association of Italian Psoriatics Friends of the Corazza Foundation), the Paginemediche service «Ask Serena» is also active for patients with dermatological problems, to accompany him in the search for the specialist center closest to his needs. People interested in the service, provided with a referral from the family doctor, will be able to access it from the page trovauncentro.paginemediche.it and contact Serena on the dedicated number or via the chat to book a medical visit at a university or hospital dermatology centre. A qualified operator will contact the Single Booking Center of the reference region to book the visit and, subsequently, will send a confirmation to the patient with the date and time of the appointment.

«Serena is Paginemediche’s virtual assistant designed to be a point of reference for the patient, who often has difficulty identifying the best treatment path to follow» explains Graziella Bilotta, CEO of Paginemediche, an integrated telemedicine and digital services platform health. «Through qualified operators, our service will help patients locate the specialized centers closest to them, guiding them in a simple way, providing all the information on how to book a visit and offering to book an appointment for the patient». “We collaborate with all the players in the health system to help improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic dermatological diseases” underlined Irma Cordella, Public Affairs Director of AbbVie. «The “ask Serena” project has precisely this objective ». «The search for the specialist and the booking of the visit are fundamental and very delicate moments for the patient, which require all possible tools and support» declared Valeria Corazza, president of APIAFCO. «We know how difficult it is to find the strength to get involved and face one’s pathology. We are sure that this service will facilitate the patient’s search for the right ally for his or her treatment path» underlines Mario Picozza, president of ANDeA.