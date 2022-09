A virus similar to Sars-cov-2, potentially capable of infecting humans and resistant to currently available Covid vaccines, has been discovered in a Russian bat. This is reported in the magazine Plos Pathogens by experts of the Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health.

The team found that the new virus’s Spike protein, called Khosta-2, can infect human cells and is resistant to both monoclonal antibodies and serum from individuals vaccinated for SARS-CoV-2.