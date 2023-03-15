and small & moral

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

“In today’s hegemonic narration, the relational nature of the human person, his social nature, disappears, his story disappears, the word disappears…”, this is one of the statements that form the incipit of Marco Rovelli’s book, I suffer, therefore we are . Mental distress in the society of individuals (minimum fax). A book so complete with information on psychiatry, psychotherapies, psychologies, services, “recent” and ancient mental disorders, that it is almost like a “manual”.

A manual naturally full of reflections, analyses, positions taken between the by now ancient psychiatrists and psycho-analytic visions, between the psychiatrists who want to be modern and the infinite range of psychotherapeutic schools. In this forest of orders of discourse, of news, of words that tend to build certainties, the presence of the subject, of history, of relationships, becomes a constant and not always easy search. From a detailed repertoire of psychotherapeutic schools to a commendable attempt to cross services and working groups in the different regions that continue to follow the course of the “Basal revolution”, faithful critics of an original choice of field, the book becomes precious.

Marco Rovelli’s writing, crossing all these lines of discourse, does not escape a precise choice of field, which does not neglect at any time the critique of that culture and of those practices still unfortunately present if not hegemonic in “seeing the disease and not the patient”: the disease, the clinic, the diagnosis, the risk, the dangerousness in the first place. And make visible the organizational devices that follow that choice: hospitals, hospitalizations, methods of restraint, forced hospitalizations that deprive one of rights, freedoms and dignity.

In the book, I see a constant attention to the consequences of the lack of change that make so many places of care and so many discourses on care incompatible with the structure of a modern democracy. Even richer in food for thought are the parts of the book that warn, with great rigor but also with great passion, of the risk, of the immanence, of medicalization (of psychologization).

As if every breath, every look, every movement, in order to be seen, listened to, participated in in some way, had to find not only a diagnosis but a quantity of cultured and appropriate words that enclose those shreds of life in visions of illness, of incapacity, of permanent suffering. Finally, of objects that the psychologist, the psychoanalyst, the psychiatrist will appropriate, in one way or another, impoverishing and binding, sometimes in an endless discourse, the people who are losing their subjectivity. Who go to root their individuality more and more in the impossibility of recognizing themselves in a collective, in a whole. As if the forms of listening, and of professional listening, continually paid attention to the vital need to be there. To be with each other.