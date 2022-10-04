“It’s not just me. It’s not just her. It’s not just them. We are”. As the voiceover continues, the shot widens: a “wall” of women appears on the screen. Women like many, all patient. Thus opens the video of the campaign that from tomorrow 5 October will bring the theme of metastatic breast cancer to the cinema, on TV, on the radio, on the streets, in newspapers and on social networks. It is called “A voice for all”, because it wants to give a voice, in fact, to the thousands of women who live with the advanced stage of breast cancer. Over 45 thousand, reports Europa Donna Italia which promoted the campaign together with other association networks, such as ANDOS, IncontraDonna, Favo Donna and Oltre il Nastro Rosa.

The survey: who knows about metastatic breast cancer?

The occasion is the National Day dedicated to this tumor stage, now in its second edition and which falls on 13 October. As the claim states, for these patients “being there is important, being listened to is essential”. but today this is not the case. The campaign, which received the patronage of Pubblicità Progresso, was born from a fact: only 11% of the population considers themselves well informed about this disease and more than half know almost nothing about it, as emerged from a research made by IQVIA for Europa Donna Italia, on a sample of 800 people, representative of the adult Italian population. Even those who have experienced the disease, in 37% of cases, say they do not know much. Knowledge about familiarity and predisposing factors is even lower: only 20% of Italians have heard of the BRCA genetic mutation, a risk factor that increases the possibility of contracting the disease. All this despite the fact that 40% of Italians have had an experience of breast cancer in their family or among close people, and half of these have had metastatic breast cancer.

The survey included an analysis of the conversations on the web, to understand in depth the topics of discussion and the needs of patients and their families. “Although breast cancer is an experience that is very close to people, too little is known about it,” she comments Isabella Cecchini, Senior Principal of IQVIA, responsible for the project: “It is important that people who face the disease with courage every day are increasingly aware of the new possibilities of treatment and can feel more listened to and less alone. It would also be essential that access to visits and exams were simpler and faster and it is essential to guarantee support and services to patients and caregivers ”.

The manifesto: what women are asking for

With the advertising campaign, in fact, the Manifesto of metastatic patients is also launched: five points with the requests of those living with the disease, which can be found on the europadonna.it/manifestotsm page.

1. The ability to have a specific path. In addition, to minimize expectations, to have a team made up of specialists in different disciplines and finally the availability of oncologists from their own reference center.

2. The creation of an accessible database showing all clinical studies in Italy, validated by the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, women are demanding specific information channels and the active participation of doctors, because all women with metastatic breast cancer have the same right of choice.

3. Have easier access to innovative drugs not yet available in our country. Therefore, women are asking that AIFA speed up the approval process of new drugs, so that they can be prescribed more quickly.

4. The support of a psycho-oncologist within the Breast Units and to be able to count on professionals dedicated to psychophysical well-being.

5. Accelerate the process of ascertaining civil disability for people suffering from oncological pathologies.

“We researchers have been fortunate, over the past three years, to see more and more studies that have shown a huge survival advantage,” he says. Giuseppe Curigliano, Development Director of new drugs for innovative therapies c / o IEO, comments on the project, focusing in particular on clinical trials: “So, I fully support Europa Donna’s request to establish a national database, where the patient can access autonomously and identify all ongoing clinical trials and, who may have the right to participate in them. A clinical trial is not an elite one, but a right of every patient ”. “The diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer generates a mixture of emotions, including fear, anxiety, concern for oneself and loved ones, uncertainty and confusion. Listening to and understanding these emotions and the questions that arise from them is fundamental, because each woman is a story in itself “, she adds. Giampaolo Bianchini, Head of Breast Oncology Pathology at the Department of Medical Oncology IRCCS San Raffaele in Milan: “The doctor must reassure the patient by explaining the enormous progress in terms of research and availability of new drugs which has significantly improved not only the quality, but life expectancy too. But this benefit is obtained only with the best possible treatments, accessible to everyone and quickly, as well as the possibility of accessing innovative therapeutic options. This is a request of the patients, and a duty of the doctors ”.

On 13 October, the 184 associations of the network will organize activities in the main Italian municipalities: the initiatives will be managed locally by the individual associations, but coordinated centrally by Europa Donna Italia and included in the general framework of the campaign. After this day, Europa Donna Italia will continue with an advocacy path with institutional decision makers to bring the 5 points of the manifesto to their attention, so as to continue beyond this annual event. “It was a real choral campaign, also for the spirit that animated all those who worked there, offering time, passion, availability and above all great pro bono professionalism. An element that makes the project even more exceptional ”, he concludes Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna Italia: “Compared to the past, thanks to medical advances, today it is possible for many patients to look to the future. We want to give these women a voice to them and their requests, to significantly improve the quality of their life and their care “.