Two elements, hydrogen and oxygen: together they make a water molecule. Separated, with a known process, electrolysis, they become energy. Angelo Minotti47, a Roman engineer, has patented a system for space thrusters in whose tank there is only waterto move satellites, in orbit and beyond.

Three years ago he founded the startup Miprons, with operational headquarters in Colleferro (Rome). It has just two employees and 11 collaborators, but has signed an agreement with the giant Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67% and Leonardo 33%) for the development of this highly innovative technology. Even if we are talking about a space engine, the concept is simple: “We have a tank of water, in orbit the solar energy is free, we take it from the solar panels to ‘splitting’ the molecules, through electrolysis, into hydrogen and oxygen. These are introduced into the combustion chamber where they ignite and are expelled from the nozzle. The result is the relative thrust to move the satellite, “he explains.

It could be the engine of the future, at least for maneuvers in space. First of all for the practicality. Instead of loading high-pressure tanks to keep the two gases in a liquid state, they both carry themselves in the form of water, which is much more manageable. It is also more readily available than rare gases such as xenon. Or to a substance like hydrazine, which is highly toxic and must be handled safely. To this, we must add the crisis of components for electric engines, among the most used so far: “Another enormous advantage, compared to the state of the art, consists in the much higher thrust with the same energy required – Minotti continues – means a faster movement and this has sensational consequences “.

Speed ​​and alertness

Satellites and their instruments are designed to operate on specific orbits, at precise altitudes. According to Minotti, with the Miprons system “dead” times due to maneuvers will be reduced to reach altitude or reposition yourself after an emergency. Time is money: “We think of satellites that cost hundreds of millions, each maneuver to avoid impact with space debris, for example, takes time, during which the satellite is not working – reflects the CEO of Miprons – in the same way it takes time to reach operational orbit, after launch. In some cases we speak of months to find out if everything works and start to have the economic return or for intelligence and defense purposes. With our system it can become weeks “.

The technological challenge was there miniaturization of the components. For example, the combustion chamber patented by Minotti, the heart of this space thruster, is half the size of a dime.



The combustion chamber of Miprons conforntato with a pen. Photo D’Apollonio

The whole system could fit inside the packaging of a smartphone, with a weight of about 600 grams, using specific materials such as ceramic, tungsten or titanium, through 3D printing. IS designed for small and medium-sized satellites, for “carriers” that deliver the same satellites into orbit and, in the next few years, they will be able to use special robots that will do in orbit servicing, such as sweepers or space mechanics to repair or move other damaged satellites. It will be able to give the definitive push to those rocket elements that have now done their duty, causing them to fall and burn in the atmosphere to avoid flooding the orbits with objects that are no longer functional. And thus mitigate the problem of space junk. “Even Esa has realized the potential of this water-based technology – observes Minotti – also for strategic reasons, for free oneself from electronic components that come from the Far East. In fact, they are asking for it to be ripe for 2028, and we are confident that we can ‘spatialize’ it within a year and a half thanks to the contribution of Thales “.

The “spatialization” is the reason that led to the agreement. Combining the skills to bring the engine to work in space, in order to be able to install it soon on the satellites produced by Thales Alenia Space itself: “We have been flying in space for a long time, let’s put our engineering skills available. When necessary, Miprons staff will make use of our laboratories – he underlines Giampiero Di Paolo head of the observation and navigation department of Thales Alenia Space Italia -. We are very interested in investing in small businesses that innovate “.

The system developed by Miprons therefore opens up new opportunities now that, due to increasingly frequent launches and increasingly smaller devices, the orbits are crowding: “The experimental results are very good, the speed of this response is what it will be used to avoid impactsthe collision avoidance. Let’s talk about the near future, satellite safety is a current issue we can no longer think of a satellite not protected from debris but also from intentional attacks. Agility is essential “adds Di Paolo.

Beyond the Earth from Italy

Given the premises, it is impossible not to think about applications for spaceships on the Moon or other planets. One of the first things we look for, on the Moon and on Mars, is precisely water: “Absolutely yes – replies Minotti – theoretically there are no limits to increase in power. In mechanics it is much easier to do bigger things than very small ones. And the water system also projects us towards the humanization of the planets, we are in fact opening a line of investigation for produce water from lunar glaciers and biological waste from astronauts to be used as a propellant for subsequent interplanetary missions “.

With its less intense gravity pull, the Moon could be the ideal stepping stone to take off to the Red Planet. Using his ice would mean finding the fuel already there, without having to carry it off Earth.

Minotti, two degrees, in mechanical engineering and astronautics, a doctorate in theoretical mechanics, and a master in aerospace propulsion, says he left his academic career to put his ideas into practice. In 2018 he extended the patents internationally and in 2019 gave birth to his two startupsMieeg, with whom he develops alternative systems for the production of energy from waste such as waste water, and Miprons: “I traveled the world and I saw that my projects liked – he says – but I decided to return to Italy which in my opinion is the best country in the world to start such an adventure. There are calls and support from local and national institutions that do not exist abroad, where you have to sell shares in your company to get funding. Only that here you have to be stubborn out of the ordinary to fight the bureaucracy“.

Among the merits, also having large companies, such as Thales, which invest in small businesses: “We are happy as we are helping small and medium-sized enterprises to develop thanks to the initiatives in the PNRR carried out by Minister Colao – concludes Di Paolo – and with our CEO, Massimo Comparini, we have grown in the involvement of the Italian supply chain by 70% in a few years, a great result for us and for the country system “.