A wearable ultrasound scanner detects breast cancer earlier. « Medicine in the Library

A wearable ultrasound scanner detects breast cancer earlier.

In hopes of improving the overall survival rate for breast cancer patients, MIT researchers have designed a wearable ultrasound device that could allow people to detect cancers when they’re still in their early stages. In particular, it could be beneficial for patients at high risk of developing breast cancer between routine mammograms.

When breast cancer is diagnosed in its early stages, the survival rate is almost 100%. However, for cancers found in later stages, this rate drops to about 25%.

In hopes of improving the breast cancer survival rate, MIT researchers designed a wearable ultrasound device that could allow patients to detect tumors when they are still in early stages.

The device is a flexible patch that can be attached to a bra, allowing the wearer to move an ultrasound tracker along the patch and view breast tissue from different angles. In the new studythe researchers of the WITH, have shown that they can obtain ultrasound images with a resolution comparable to that of ultrasound probes used in medical imaging centers.

“This technology provides a critical capability in the early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, which is key to a successful outcome“says Anantha Chandrakasan, dean of School of Engineering del MIT.

Read the full text of the article:

Conformable ultrasound breast patch for deep tissue scanning and imaging.

Wenya You et al.

Sci. Adv. 9,eadh5325(2023). DOI:10.1126/sciadv.adh5325

Source: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge.

