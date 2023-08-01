a week ago the funeral of the father – breaking latest news

Angus Cloud, an emerging actor and star of the HBO TV series Euphoria, died at the age of 25 at his family home in Oakland, California. Family members confirmed his death in a statement to the TMZ website on Monday 31 July. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human being today. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus has been special to all of us in so many ways.” The family said the young star buried his father a week ago and “has struggled intensely with this loss”. “The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend,” their statement continues.

“Angus has been open about his battle with mental illness and we hope his passing will remind others that they are not alone and should not be fighting in silence.” We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for all. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.” Cloud had been revealed by the series, one of Hbo’s biggest hits, where he played the role of drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill from 2019 to 2022. “Euphoria” chronicles the dark lives of contemporary American teenagers, for whom the drug addiction and sexual violence are part of everyday life.

The actor had never acted before being cast in fiction. He was walking down the street in New York when casting expert Eléonore Hendricks spotted him. Cloud initially resisted, suspecting a scam. Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met him and finally series creator Sam Levinson made him a co-star with Zendaya for the first two seasons of the series. Cloud had recently been chosen to star in «Scream 6». Cloud’s filmography also includes a role in the 2021 comedy-drama “North Hollywood,” directed by Mikey Alfred, as well as appearances in music videos by Juice WLRD (“Cigarettes”), Noah Cyrus (“All Three”), and Becky G and Karol G (“Mamiii”).