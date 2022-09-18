This time there are no testimonials or VIPs, the first floors are all for families. “A whole other SMA” is the new SMA Families campaign at the start with a new video that tells itself with the traditional irony and asks to contribute to the association’s projects through the solidarity number 45585 from 18 September to 9 October. If in the past the faces of the campaign were those Checco Zalone, Vittorio Brumotti, Saverio Raimondo and most recently Michela Giraud, this year the choice was to turn the spotlight on the protagonists who live the SMA every day, every day, from the little ones. patients to doctors. The clip – created by the Cookies & Partners agency with the creative direction of Francesca Mudanò and Andrea di Castri – therefore shows the expectation for a new “famous” who will never arrive, triggering the disappointed and embittered reaction of those present.

A campaign that once again uses the weapon of a smile to tell the reality of an association that has been alongside people with SMA for over 20 years, organizing conferences, publishing a magazine, supporting a network of specialized clinical centers and fighting for time for extended newborn screening, as highlighted in the video.

La SMA

Rare genetic disease in which motor skills are progressively lost, spinal muscular atrophy affects above all in pediatric age (in Italy about 40-50 children with the disease are born every year) making daily gestures such as sitting and standing difficult, in cases more severe swallow and breathe.

A difficult coexistence, but which in recent years – thanks to scientific research and the efforts of those who fight on the front line – is becoming a little less complex. While there were no therapies to combat it until 2017, today there are three of them, including the first gene therapy and the first oral administration. Three weapons unthinkable until a few years ago, the more effective the sooner they are administered.

Lo screening

This is why SMA Families have long been fighting for extended newborn screening: a genetic test carried out at birth, free of charge, which allows early diagnosis and therapeutic intervention before symptoms occur and the serious and irreversible damage typical of the disease occurs. Launched in Lazio and Tuscany since 2019, it is now a reality also in Liguria, Piedmont and Puglia, and from September it will be in Campania, Lombardy and Marche. Thanks to donations, the association promotes newborn screening and is committed to guaranteeing equal access to care, supporting the NeMO clinical centers, specialized in neuromuscular diseases, currently 6 throughout Italy.

The primary objectives of SMA Families also include support for an independent life thanks to the course for personal assistants (more than 60 people trained last year): a professionalism that is often difficult to identify because specific skills and good empathy are required, but also sensitivity of knowing how to respect the boundaries and autonomy of the other.

“SMA had a sad reputation: the leading cause of childhood genetic death. A phrase that thanks to the progress of science for some years we have not heard anymore ”: underlines the President of the association Anita Pallara. “The quality of life has improved, thanks to ever more timely interventions and new therapies. This year we are particularly proud of the many projects carried out and after 21 years of activity we have decided to be the ‘testimonials’ of the 2022 campaign “.

The title “A whole other SMA” starts from an observation: the disease – thanks to research – is less scary than a few years ago. And it is at the same time a wish: that thanks to the support of all, coexistence will be less and less difficult.

From 18 September to 9 October it is possible to participate in the 2022 fundraiser by donating 2 euros with the SMS from the mobile network, 5 or 10 euros from the fixed network. It is also possible to contribute in the main Italian squares on 1 and 2 October by purchasing the “SMAglietta”, a t-shirt with the association’s logo.