“For Donbass, China is proposing the fate of Korea”, but for other territories it is proposing steps backwards by the Russians. That they would “keep the Crimea”. The expert Maslov, who participated in the talks, reports this to Fanpage.it. “Blinken soon to China to negotiate”. “Beijing has a different vision from Russia on the international order.”

The Crimea at the Russia, the withdrawal of Moscow troops from the occupied territories in southern Ukraine and a “Korean” solution for the Donbass. About the fate of which “we can discuss”.

The will point to these results Chinese if your mediation for a will be accepted peace process in Donbass. That’s what it refers to Fanpage.it the sinologist Alexey Maslov, who was present at the negotiations between the Beijing and Russian delegations during the summit between Xi Jinping e Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

So, the Chinese leader tries to convince his Kremlin counterpart to take a few steps back on the ground. It would not only be a question of “freezing” the situation with the permanence of Russian troops on all of the current positions, as had been thought up to now. Even this solution will probably be unacceptable for Kyiv. But it is less drastic than expected. “The blink he will go to Beijing to talk about it and then the foreign ministers of Ukraine and China will meet,” predicts Maslov.

The positions of the two Eurasian powers “are not unique” and they have not reached each other chords accurate on foreign policy. In particular, “Moscow’s revanchist vision of the international order doesn’t fit well with the business priorities of its large eastern neighbour”, explains the China expert who witnessed the talks vague. But the predominant role of China with respect to Russia, defined not as an ally but as a “travel companion”, means that Xi “is the only person in the world capable of to influence Putin and change his mind about Ukraine and other things”.

Maslov is the director of the Institute of Oriental and African Studies at the state university Lomonosovin the Russian capital. We reached him on the phone at the end of the three diplomatic days in which he assisted the presidential administration and the feluccas of the foreign ministry in meetings with his Chinese colleagues amidst the marble, gold and frescoes of the Grand Palace and the Palazzo delle Facette of the Kremlin. The same where it is Tsar Ivan the Terrible it feasted after his Asian conquests and where Peter the Great celebrated his victory over the Swedish army in Poltava, which is now Ukraine.

Professor Maslov, Putin said China‘s peace plan could be “the basis for a peace deal”. But it is not clear whether he accepts the concepts of “territorial integrity” and “sovereignty” mentioned in the document. Nor have the Chinese ever explained what they mean by those terms. What did diplomats from Beijing say about it?

“As far as I know, China takes into account the situation after 2014 but before February 24, 2022 when referring to “territorial integrity”. It means that the Crimea it is Russian and some currently occupied areas are Ukrainian. Apart from Donetsk e Luhansk, whose status may be subject to discussion. The solution that is envisaged is the “Korean” one. With a division between Ukraine e Donbass, which, while not officially recognizing each other, could avoid military frictions while negotiations continue for a definitive agreement”.

Would Russia support this kind of solution?

“Putin said that he accepted as a whole the ideas contained in the Chinese document, which is not a real peace plan but a list of intentions. And the president for the first time declared that Russia is ready to negotiate. He had never spoken in those terms.”

But could Xi Jinping convince Putin to partially withdraw his forces on the ground?

“If there’s one person in the world who can do that, it’s Xi.”

The president of China spoke of “pragmatic ways” to get out of the conflict. What does “pragmatic ways” mean for the Chinese?

“It’s what they refer to in their language as a ‘win-win’ situation.”

But is it true that in the Chinese transliteration the expression “Win-win” has a capital “W”, indicating that the situation is more advantageous for one side than for the other?

“That’s right (Maslov laughs). However, in this case it means that China is ready to invest financially in the peace process, especially in the reconstruction of the territory — which is useful for both parties to the conflict. And that will increase imports from Russia, especially those of petrolium e gas. Thus compensating for the loss of the European market for Moscow”.

In this regard, is there an agreement or not on the construction of the Forza Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which from 2030 should carry 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia to China via Mongolia? Putin’s words at the press conference did not make it clear.

“The agreement has not yet been signed but we are close to finalizing it. It is a very complicated project, also because it involves Mongolia, which had its requests”.

But does China really need Russian gas?

“He has confirmed in these talks that he will buy it anyway. And that’s an advantage for Russia.”

There are others?

“China will fully open its market to our agricultural production. Which is not as important as that of hydrocarbons but it is still five billion dollars a year, according to data from 2022 which saw a 40% increase in Russian agricultural exports to Beijing”.

Thus, a lot of nice gifts to the Russian economy. At least in theory, because then the Chinese will set the price. Frankly, apart from the proclamations, we don’t think we heard much concrete in the final press conference. About the economy as about Ukraine.

“That is indeed the case. Many expected more. It was thought that Russia and China could announce something very strong, special. But those who know the Chinese way of doing know that they never express themselves in terms that may seem exaggerated. In Moscow, then, Xi had many reasons not to expose himself too much”.

What reasons?

“Let’s start with why he decided to get involved for peace in Ukraine. It was by no means obvious, given that there is a very high risk of failure. If only because of the perplexities of Washington and Kyiv about the so-called peace plan Well, the reason for China‘s involvement is that it is facing more challenges, first of all that of a possible destabilization of its internal affairs, which are closely related to the decrease in import and export operations, decreased due to the indirect effect of the ongoing conflict: China would like to normalize the situation for its markets”.

Commercial reasons, then. But don’t tell me that international political ambitions in the strict sense have nothing to do with it.

“China has understood that the strong pressure it is undergoing from the United States and other Western countries is a bad sign: there is the possibility of ending up isolated, like Russia. So it has decided to plan ahead”.

But just now you said that Xi Jinping does not want to compromise himself too much. Isn’t there a contradiction?

“No. We also need to get into the mentality and way of doing politics of the Chinese. For Xi it is not so important to really solve the problem, with a peace agreement and the normalization of international relations. It is important to play the role of the “good cop” by leaving it to the American president Biden that of the “bad cop”.

Perhaps Xi Jinping also wants confirmation of his role as global statesman, after having successfully brokered the resumption of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran. No?

“Certainly yes, he has just achieved historic success in the Middle East. He has shown that he knows how to act as a peacemaker and can resolve an international crisis. As for the Ukrainian conflict, if things turn out for the best, he will be able to say that he has achieved peace. If they continue as they do now, he will say that he was the only world leader to have proposed a diplomatic solution and that no one would listen to him. However it turns out, he will have an advantage: A “win-win situation”, as he said”.

And what could be the sequel now, for the Chinese plan? Concrete proposals in Kyiv? Or what else?

“The next step will be negotiations with the US Secretary of State The blink. Who canceled his last visit to China, but specified that it was only a postponement “.

So, from what you can tell of the conversations between the delegations, do you think Blinken will go to Beijing and talk to the Chinese about Ukraine?

“Yes, I am convinced of that.”

And Zelensky? He invited China to dialogue. Do we leave it out?

“A second step will be negotiations with Ukraine. There will be no Xi Jinping – Zelensky summit. Moscow does not want to. But the foreign ministers of Kyiv and Beijing will be able to meet”.

Will Xi Jinping call Zelensky in the coming days?

“I think so.”

Why was it that Ukraine was mentioned in the final press conference only after a while, and not for long?

“Ukraine did not emerge as the most important part of the summit. And this can only have a meaning: there is no complete unity of views on the matter”.

Indeed, on the eve of the meeting with Putin Xi had told the Russian media that – we quote verbatim – “solidarity and peace on the planet are in the common interest of all humanity”. Now, the Russian bombings are not going exactly in this direction.

“Are you asking me if the positions of Russia and China regarding the peace plan are the same? Well, the answer is no. Putin has given his willingness and could be persuaded to accept compromises. But many contradictions remain in the approach” .

For example?

“According to Putin, the West is the enemy, a broken mirror. And Russia is trying to rebuild its national identity in absolutely anti-Western terms. While China doesn’t see it that way. It never puts itself in direct opposition to the West. It is for the global cooperation“.

How will the “fellow travellers”, as Russians and Chinese defined each other during this summit, be able to move forward together? Russia is revanchist and wants to change the international order from its foundations. For China, the most important thing is trade. And main markets of it are USA and Europe. Mica wants the world revolution.

“China does not want to dissociate itself from the United States or any other country.”

But Xi Jinping, you said earlier, is the only one in the world who can convince Putin to make compromises. In short, to calm down.

“That’s right.”

Does this seem to confirm that, even if strategic and economic cooperation is being heralded, has Russia really become China‘s “junior partner” on the international scene?

“Strategic cooperation is real. Russia wants to build a new political and macroeconomic region: l’Eurasia. Its partner can only be China.”

But Russia’s economic dependence is becoming enormous. Last year more than 40% of imports came from China, according to your government data. And you are already using the yuan as an international currency. Isn’t that likely to become a problem?

“Let’s just say Russia doesn’t have the economic clout to build the Eurasia it would like.”

And therefore it is another “win-win situation” in which, however, China wins above all. And isn’t it that Beijing will end up taking advantage of it by asking for more and more political concessions, to support Putin’s regime?

“It is a considerable political problem. The economy is only the “backyard” of politics. But there is a paradox: China really needs Russia today. Not so much for economic reasons, but because Russia is the only major power that can fully support all of Beijing’s political initiatives, and its ideas”.