Tragedy at dawn today a Saint Urban, in the province of Padova. a woman, Alina Creniceandied shortly before 8 in thefire developed in his home in via Gorghi for a probable fuga on gas. The two children, aged 2 and 9, and the husband were injured.

When the firefighters from Este, Rovigo and Padua arrived, the father with the two children was already outside the building. The firefighters started shutdown operations, while other operators equipped with breathing apparatus entered the house, finding the woman who was taken out. Unfortunately, however, despite the help, the health workers could not help but declare the death.

The children and the father were stabilized by the Suem health personnel. One of the two minors was airlifted in the hospital, the other two in the ambulance. The father and the second son, who is in a reserved prognosis even if his life is not in danger, are hospitalized in the Padua hospital, while the older girl is in the Schiavonia hospital.

Serious damage to the house with some later perimeter shot down. Operations are now underway quenching and tempering and investigations to determine the cause of the explosion.

The victim, Alina Crenicean, was 36 years old and of Romanian origin, even though she had been in Italy for some time. She about a decade ago she married Michelangelo Negrello of Sant’Urbano, with whom she had two children. According to an initial reconstruction, the woman seems to have been on the ground floor of the house, where the explosion took place, to prepare the breakfast while the father with his two sons was in the bedrooms on the upper floor. The man managed to pick up the youngest and escape, while his wife died instantly.