tragedy to Saint Urbanin the province of Padovaon the morning of Sunday 26 March: a woman died of a fire with explosion in a houseprobably due to a fuga on gas.





Explosion in a house due to a gas leak in the province of Padua

The explosion occurred shortly before 8 am on Sunday 26 March. A fire also broke out in the house, a single 2-storey house.

The cause of the explosion that occurred in the villa of Sant’Urbano, as reported by ‘Rainews’, could be a gas leak.

An image of the fire that broke out in the villa of Sant’Urbano.





The death toll from the explosion in a house caused by a gas leak

A woman died. Il Husband eh two sons of the couple, however, they saved themselves. The man and the children were stabilized by Suem health personnel. One of the two minors was airlifted to hospital, while the other two were injured in the ambulance.

The house suffered serious damage: some perimeter walls were knocked down.

Maybe it can interest you 55-year-old father dies in a fire in an apartment in Rome in Torre Gaia, his wife and son intoxicated

The intervention of the rescuers

The teams of the Fire Brigade and Usar (Urban search and rescue) intervened on the spot. When the firefighters arrived, rushed to the scene of the explosion from Este, Rovigo and Padua, the father and the two children were already outside the house.





Rescue teams began extinguishing operations, while other operators equipped with self-contained breathing apparatus entered the house, thus finding the woman, who was taken outside.

Reclamation operations and investigations have been started to determine the precise causes of the explosion.

Message from the Fire Department

On ‘Twitter’, on the morning of Sunday 26 March, the Fire Brigade wrote: “Padua, shortly after 8 am explosion and fire in S. Urbano, a house was affected: a man and two children were rescued, unfortunately recovered lifeless a woman from the Fire Brigade. Flames still active, teams at work to exclude the presence of other people “.





In a second message, published shortly after, the Fire Brigade provided an update on the situation: “Padua, explosion and fire in Sant’Urbano: the Fire Brigade excluded the presence of other people in the house, the work of putting in the safety of the area”.

FURTHER UPDATES COMING SOON.



