"A woman told me I was staring at her"

"A woman told me I was staring at her"

Toby Addison, 21 years old, blind, shared a puzzling episode on social media. The young man said he was kicked out of one lecture for staring “disturbingly” at a woman. Toby, who often shares his blind life on his TikTok account, said he was quietly exercising when he heard a woman yell, “You like the view, huh?” “Obviously I had no idea where my gaze was fixed all the time in training,” said the 21-year-old. “I was just looking ahead of me and unfortunately there was a woman doing some exercises.”

Toby, a psychology and counseling student, was shocked when he realized that the girl had come to scold him. “Why do you keep staring at me?. Enough, you’re creepy», the young man heard himself say. Addison, who had his cane folded close to her, immediately told her that he was blind, to which she allegedly replied, “That’s not true, you have nothing.”

The accusation

The boy tried to explain to the woman that he can’t know where his eyes are unless someone talks to him.

But the woman interrupted him, ordering him to shut up. She then went to get the facility manager who asked Toby to leave. “It is very sad that awareness of disabilities is not everyone’s heritage,” the 21-year-old commented at the end of the story.

Addison, who has 225,000 TikTok followers, was born sighted, but started losing his vision drastically from the age of 11. When he was in his early teens he had lost nearly 80% of his vision and now only has 4%. The 21-year-old regularly tells his social media followers about his life as a blind man, trying to raise awareness on disability issues.

