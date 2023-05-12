A workplace free of violence and harassment / accident insurance welcomes…

German statutory accident insurance (DGUV)

Berlin (ots)

The statutory accident insurance welcomes the ratification of ILO Convention No. 190 on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work. It supports the goals of the Convention in many ways.

Workplace violence comes in many forms, from threats, harassment and insults to physical assaults and sexual assaults. The violence can come from customers or patients, for example. Some groups of workers are significantly more exposed to the risk of external violence than other sectors. Forty percent of the violent accidents at work reported in the last five years (to 2021) were attributable to health and social services. Other occupational groups with a high number of cases are, for example, employees in public transport or employees in the judicial and social authorities. A first step towards more safety is the risk assessment. In it, employers systematically document for each activity and each workplace which forms of violence are threatened and which safety measures can be taken. The statutory accident insurance offers targeted support and provides industry-specific information on prevention.

If a harassment or a physical assault occurs as a result of the employment and there is therefore an accident at work, the affected persons receive benefits for curative treatment and rehabilitation. In the case of psychological injuries, the accident insurance offers prompt psychotherapeutic support.

In addition to external violence, there are forms of internal violence such as workplace bullying. Those affected often suffer from massive mental health impairments and lose their trust in the social environment. How can companies prevent it? An important signal to the workforce is an uncompromising stance against violence. Managers should signal that they do not accept violence and do not stand by and do nothing about incidents. The accident insurance also offers advice and information on this topic. For example, it supports the development of a non-violent prevention culture in the company with the appropriate work materials.

background

With the ratification of the “Convention on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the Working Environment” of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the Federal Government has committed itself to respecting, promoting and realizing “the right of every person to a working environment free of violence and harassment”. . (Article 4.1)

Further information

Podcast: https://www.tube.dguv.de/search/Gewalt/1/-hNn3Gwkiurnv5NeiwpMFL?sort=relevance#top

Original content from: German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV), transmitted by news aktuell