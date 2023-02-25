“A year ago the Russian Federation shocked the world by invading the Ukrainethe Russia it had already carried out attacks against its neighbors in the past and had never extinguished the claims on what it calls its historical borders but no one could imagine such a serious act”. So the premier Giorgia Meloni in a video message on the anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine. “We were deluded, Putin’s goal was to make Ukraine capitulate and then turn his expansionist aims to other neighboring states, not just European ones. That piano And failed – adds the leader of the Brothers of Italy – Moscow had to deal with a heroic people willing to do anything to defend their freedom and with something stronger than missiles and tanks, love for their country”.

Underlining that he has “seen” with his own eyes the price that the Ukrainian people are paying, Meloni reiterates: “Ukraine it is not and non will be sola because it is also defending the values ​​of democracy on which European identity is born”. We cannot “allow”, he adds, that “every state in the world risks being invaded by its neighbour”. For this reason “it is our duty to work to achieve a just peace”. And he concludes: “The free world is debtor against Ukrainian men and women. Italy is from their part“.