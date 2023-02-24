Why have so many predictions about the war in Ukraine turned out to be spectacularly wrong in the last twelve months? It is useful to go over the “never fulfilled prophecies” on this tragic anniversary of the invasion. Otherwise we risk falling for it again, if we continue to be prisoners of the same mechanisms that led us into error the first time. I will try to list, by chapter, the main denials that reality has inflicted on our prejudices.

1) Quick and easy victory for Putin.

This was the most widespread opinion a year ago. It was one of the reasons why many Western leaders were ready to concede anything and everything to Russia: starting with a Ukrainian neutrality that consigned it to the destiny of Moscow's satellite state. Where did this prediction come from, swept away by the Ukrainian resistance? From an overestimation of the Russian armed forces, linked to some exploits (Chechnya, Georgia, Syria) studied little and badly. From an underestimation of Ukrainian nationalism: many believed Putin's propaganda according to which Ukraine was never a real nation but only an offshoot of Russia. And therefore it should have welcomed Putin's army with open arms, at least in some regions. Historical ignorance and pro-Russian prejudices have contributed. To avoid repeating the same mistakes over and over again, select your sources of information, remembering who the false prophets were. A warning is useful for the Italian public: in our national history there are rich deposits of pro-Russian and anti-Western prejudice that draw on majority political traditions (fascism, communism, a certain Catholicism), for which false prophets have an predisposed to listen to them and to forgive them all their mistakes. Beware of the opposite risk. A year full of negative surprises for the Russian armed forces should not lead us to think that Putin's generals cannot learn from their mistakes and correct their course. As for the Ukrainian resistance, we know how much it needs military aid from the West, and how much NATO arsenals have been reduced by thirty years of disarmament.

2) Energy Apocalypse.

A year ago, and for months after the invasion began, many were describing a Europe on the verge of a terrifying energy shortage, condemned to a winter of frost and hardship. There have been increases in energy tariffs, they have hit hard on the balance sheets of households and businesses, but that crisis was shorter and much less tragic than expected. The fairly mild winter was a factor, but not the most important. European countries have shown flexibility in diversifying their sources by seeking energy elsewhere. The business system has reacted by accelerating energy savings and innovation. The weakest sections of society have been helped thanks to public budgets. Why so many alarmist and catastrophic forecasts? Because we tend to underestimate the wealth of our own countries. Today we have much more resources than, for example, the first energy shock of the 1970s. We also tend to underestimate the elasticity of the market economy, which reacts quickly to price increases or shortages. Finally, we underestimate the responsiveness of democratic political systems. A widespread prejudice says that dictatorships are better able to withstand prolonged war efforts, but history does not confirm this theorem.

3) Food apocalypse.

Same as above. At one point in 2022 there seemed to be famine on Italy's doorstep. The usual apocalyptic – and perhaps pro-Russian – reflex depicted Russian grain production as indispensable to such an extent that the whole world was sliding towards starvation. But Russia had no interest in ceasing its grain sales. And to the extent that these have dwindled because war hampered logistics, the world has plenty of other agricultural superpowers to compensate (the major producers include the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, even the astounding India). . There have been price increases, the hardest hit are the poor countries. Up to now, however, even on that front we have not seen the Apocalypse that had been foretold in terms of revolutions, mass migrations. It is good to remember this fact: we are eight billion on the planet but agricultural production is capable of feeding ten billion people. Poverty, not scarcity, is the reason there are still hundreds of millions of undernourished and undernourished people. Poverty and inequality existed before this war.

4) Sanctions will force Russia to the negotiating table.

International sanctions have failed since the days of Mussolini in Ethiopia. Fascist Italy did not change its foreign policy because it was subjected to a sanctioning regime. The same goes for Cuba, North Korea, Iran. All these countries have also found ways to get around the embargo at least in part, let alone if Russia hadn’t prepared to do the same. Perhaps the only truly relevant case of successful sanctions was their application against apartheid South Africa: in that case, however, international isolation was combined with a powerful internal liberation movement, led by Nelson Mandela. Moreover, the sanctions regime against Russia today sees all of the West lined up together with important allies such as Japan and South Korea. Ma much of the world, including a pro-Western power like India, the Persian Gulf, Africa and Latin America, does not participate in our sanctions regime. What was once called the Third World, and which today is not necessarily synonymous with poverty but with “non-alignment”, continues to see war above all as an East-West conflict, where the “great South” has no interests at stake and therefore sees no need to take sides.

6) Putin will use nuclear weapons.

He's threatened her several times, but is this a credible threat? Among the counter-indications, American experts point to the fact that tactical nuclear weapons used in a battlefield where forces are close together can sow death and destruction even among Russian soldiers. At the mercy of the winds, radioactivity can return to Russian territory. It is certainly a serious sign that Putin has suspended the New Start treaty on the limitation of nuclear weapons. But he had in fact already suspended him long before the war, using the pandemic as a pretext to deny access to American inspectors.