A young Calabrian doctor in the team that operated on Pope Francis

Rome – There is also a young Calabrian doctor in the team that performed the operation on Pope Francis. This is Giuseppe Quero and he is originally from Rocca di Neto in the province of Crotone and in service at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Dr. Quero was part of the team that followed the laparotomy surgery, which lasted three hours, performed yesterday afternoon, by Sergio Alfieri, Director of the Abdominal and Endocrine Metabolic Medical and Surgical Sciences Department, assisted by Dr. Valerio Papa, by Dr. Roberta Menghi and Dr. Antonio Tortorelli.

