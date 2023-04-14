breaking latest news – “La7 has decided to suspend the production of the program “Non è l’Arena” which will not be on air from next Sunday”. The company makes it known. “La7 thanks Massimo Giletti for the work carried out in these six years with passion and dedication. Massimo Giletti – he specified – remains at the Company’s disposal”.

“Searching my house in Dia? It’s fake news.” Massimo Giletti said this to breaking latest news in relation to the rumors spread by some media of searches in his home.

Go to the article