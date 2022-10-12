Without his intervention, cell and tissue diagnosis would not be possible, as would molecular diagnostics to identify ‘tailor-made’ therapies for a tumor. We are talking about the pathologist, who is increasingly at the center of diagnostic and therapeutic pathways of serious and widespread diseases, which however is lacking. In fact, in five years the number of these professionals in Italy has dropped by more than 25%, from 1,500 to 1,100 specialists. And the prospects for the future are not rosy. In fact, half of the postgraduate posts remained vacant even in universities. A crisis that is part of the more general crisis of Italian medicine, but which seems to heavily affect some specialist branches. The alarm is launched today on the first day of the 9th Triennial Congress of the SIAPeC-IAP (Italian Society of Pathological Anatomy and Diagnostic Cytopathology) which will bring together over 600 specialists from all over Italy over the next four days in Padua.

What does the pathologist do?

In most cases, we think of the anatomist as the classic doctor locked in a closet who devotes all his time to carrying out autopsies. In reality, his is a much more important role: a meeting point between the specialist doctor and the patient. “If biopsies are made during a gastroscopy for a suspected gastritis, it is the pathologist who on a histological slide confirms the diagnostic suspicion of the gastroenterologist – explains Anna Sapino, President of SIAPeC-IAP – When there is a pigmented lesion on the skin it is always the pathologist who must tell the dermatologist if it is a benign lesion, for example a mole, or a malignant one such as melanoma. In the case of kidney or heart transplants, it is still the pathologist who assesses the suitability of the organ and subsequently monitors the rejection pathology on the biopsies. And also in the screening for breast and colon cancers, we intervene by making the diagnosis on fine needle aspiration or biopsy on lesions identified as suspicious ”.

Not only that: without his diagnosis it would not be possible to identify the most effective treatments for each patient. “There is a” vocation crisis “in our discipline to which it is urgent to give effective responses – underlines Angelo Paolo Dei Tos, President of the Organizing Committee of the Padua Congress – We need to work on the training of doctors, clarifying what the tasks of this are specialist and on the centrality of his role, and also partially revise teaching “.

A crucial role for precision medicine

Pathological anatomy is now the cornerstone of any diagnostic-therapeutic path. “The most evident case of this evolution – continues Sapino – is undoubtedly oncology, where the pathologist has been present for many years and an active part of the multidisciplinary teams. We can guarantee better planning and therapeutic selection, because molecular diagnostics applied to pathological anatomy represents the cornerstone for the realization of precision medicine. The latter is now a reality in combating different forms of cancer, and sees the passage towards the personalization of treatments based on the biological and molecular characteristics of the individual neoplasm “.

Towards an increasingly digital anatomy-pathology

Artificial intelligence and the use of the so-called digital pathology are two clear examples of the steps that the discipline is taking towards the personalization of therapeutic paths. This year, in fact, SIAPeC-IAP has activated a close collaboration with the Ministry of Health to define uniform diagnosis datasets throughout the national territory to be included in the Electronic Health Record. This implies a fundamental step towards the digitization of pathological anatomy structures in a homogeneous way. “It will be possible to post the diagnoses of pathological anatomy directly on the patient’s Electronic Health Record – explains Filippo Fraggetta, President-elect SIAPeC-IAP – Today the fully digital pathological anatomy laboratories in Italy can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Within a year, however, we hope that at least 20% of these healthcare facilities will become fully digital. This means that we will have a fully traced data stream and ‘virtual slides’, that is physical slides transformed into files to be observed on the monitor ”.

It is also necessary that the digitization of the laboratories is planned and to do so a specific document of the ESDIP (European Society for Digital and Integrative Pathology) is available which describes how pathological anatomies must organize the digital flow of data and what are the safety measures to guarantee. to the patient, also in terms of privacy. Furthermore, a year ago SIAPEC-IAP, together with the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, produced a document to establish the minimum standard requirements that a digital laboratory must have.

Resources are needed, including human resources

However, if on the one hand digital technologies have great potential, on the other they are not the only solution to emerging criticalities. “We encounter strong discrepancies in the various territories linked to shortages of human and technological resources that must be filled – concludes Dei Tos – Furthermore, the exploitation of the digitization of pathological anatomy will also require human resources, necessary to guarantee the functioning of the networks”. In short, the shortage of personnel risks being an increasingly dramatic problem.