AB Analitica Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3347/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14737/2022 proposed by AB Analitica Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers State-Regions and Unified Conference, and against the Autonomous Region of Valle D’ Aosta, Piedmont Region, Lombardy Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Trento Autonomous Province, Liguria Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Abruzzo Region, Lazio Region, Campania Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sicily, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Veneto Region, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Marche Region.

Attachments:

Appeal (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Ordinance (PDF 127.6 Kb)

Instance (PDF 212.2 Kb)

