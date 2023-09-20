Abandoned Gym Transformed into Vibrant Community Library in Foggia, Italy

New Library Opens in Abandoned Gym in Foggia

Foggia, Italy – After decades of neglect, a vacant gym that once served the students of Lanza High School and the Poerio Institute has been given a new lease on life. Thanks to the UniFg project, financed by the Puglia Region, the gym has been transformed into a state-of-the-art library that aims to serve not only university students but also the entire community.

The facility, located on Via Romolo Caggese, was inaugurated yesterday, featuring 120 seats and an impressive collection of 13 thousand volumes. The restoration of the building cost the Puglia Region a staggering 1.6 million euros, funded through the ‘Community Library’ measure. The library’s prime location in the heart of the city makes it easily accessible to all students, who can use the space for study and research activities.

The newly restored library also holds historical significance. Thanks to a museum project, the excavation of a tomb dating back to the Neolithic period is on display in the reading room. This nod to the city’s past adds a unique touch to the modern facility.

Michele Emiliano, the president of the Puglia Region, expressed his excitement about the new library, stating, “It is a unique emotion to think of this new library which is born modern and inclusive, with a rich book heritage, at the service of university teaching and the entire Foggia community. It constitutes a true cultural hub, a place of meeting and also civic growth, especially open to young people, to their study activities and to the thousand opportunities for cultural exchange that will certainly enliven these spaces.”

Lorenzo Lo Muzio, the Magnificent Rector of the University of Foggia, also shared his pride in the project, emphasizing its significance for the university community and the citizens of Foggia. “The creation of the new Economic Area Library was possible thanks to the fundamental support of the Puglia Region which financed the recovery project of a structure in a completely abandoned state and which we are handing over to the university community, but also to the citizens,” he stated.

Raffaele Piemontese, the vice president of the Puglia Region, remarked on the transformative impact of the investment on Foggia. “Today another urban transformation is taking place in Foggia caused by the total 15 million euros that the Puglia Region has invested in the city and in the future of the new generations of Foggia people who are trained in the University and in the city libraries,” he said.

Grazia di Bari, the regional councilor delegated to Cultural Policies, expressed her excitement about the Community Library’s opening. “Increasing cultural spaces is a mission for all of us, because they become great opportunities for the territory. The library will be a meeting point, a space in which not only to talk about culture but to develop innovative ideas capable of making the entire community grow. Investing in culture and education is the best recipe for our cities,” she said.

The opening of the new library marks yet another milestone in Foggia’s urban development. With the city receiving a total investment of 15 million euros from the Puglia Region, the transformation is set to benefit the future generations who will be trained in the city’s educational and cultural institutions.