Pesaro, 22 February 2023 – Michael Alessandrini30, accused of having killed his friend for trivial reasons Pier Paolo Panzieri they took it by train in Romania, after he had quit the car ran out of gas. But the police, after checking the Clio with Italian license plate left at the side of the road, realized that it was referable to the wanted car of which they had been informed by the Italian police. Or with on board a dangerous person on the run after committing a homocide.

Thus the agents understood that the wanted man had boarded the train at a station not far from the abandoned car, in the Transylvania region, about 2000 kilometers from Pesaro. Blocked the train, they took it despite not having an international arrest warrant. They detained him for administrative reasons, i.e. to verify what had brought him to Romania, his sources of livelihood, the documents to be verified. In short, other reasons for the crime pending the arrival of the international arrest warrant which should have been notified this evening. From indiscretions, it seems that Alessandrini had on him probative elements related to the crime. What is not clear, perhaps the victim’s cell phone, but there is no confirmation yet.

Who is the alleged killer

Michael Alessandrini, Pesaro, with serious psychological problems, ludopathic, violent. He had disappeared with an old Renault Clio belonging to his parents. With a few hundred euros in his pocket, taken from his grandmother. After the murder on Sunday evening, in via Gavelli 19, it is fled by car crossing the border to Trieste to then wander in the countries of Eastern Europe.

The family of the alleged murderercontacted by telephone this morning, does not intend to speak for “the immeasurable pain that is killing us too”. The investigations of the mobile team are focusing on the reasons behind the murder and why the victim, the meek Pierpaolo, a worker, well liked by everyone, a music lover, had brought the 30-year-old into the house, considered by all to be a person with mental problems.

Read more: Dinner, then the crime: 27-year-old stabbed The murderer fled with the weapon and cell phone

It seems they were childhood friends, had met in some football team as children, and this past was presumably an element, indeed the lever that the fugitive used to enter Pierpaolo’s house, get invited to dinner, talk about the old days but with an idea in the head: to steal something. It seems that the escape was planned, because the 30-year-old withdrew his grandmother’s money before dinner already having the keys to the father’s car. Having planned the escape, therefore, at this point the investigators wonder if the murder was also, in the mind of the murderer, among the hypotheses of that dinner. A hypothesis that unfortunately occurred. The 30-year-old had immediately fled with the victim’s cell phone and with the knife he used to kill, with 13 slashesone of which at the throat, the friend of all Pierpaolo Panzieri, 27 years old, a native of the Vismara district of Pesaro, passionate about music. He dreamed of traveling the world armed with guitar and trumpet. He didn’t have the time, killed for nothing by a dangerous childhood friend.

The questore of Pesaro: arrested in 30 hours of the crime

The investigative activity of State Police, just over 30 hours after the discovery of the murder of the young Pierpaolo Panzieri, allowed the alleged murderer to be captured abroad. “Immediately after the crime, he fled in a car still soiled with the victim’s blood, headed for the Slovenian border, crossed that country and entered Romania – reads the note from the Pesaro Urbino police commissioner, Raphael Clemente –. While this was happening, our investigators, connecting in real time with the Sirene International Cooperation Service and with the Office of the Security Expert at the Italian Embassy in Bucharest, first signaled the presence of the suspect to the Slovenian and then the Romanian police. homicidal”.

“Thus began an action of observation which ended when, having collected sufficient evidence, even testimonial, the Pesaro prosecutor requested and obtained a European arrest warrant which was being carried out this afternoon by our Romanian colleagues.

All in less than two days of the discovery of the murder; a bloody act not currently connected to a predatory action or other criminal acts committed by a young man linked by a friendship to Panzieri. This result was made possible not only thanks to the skill of the policemen coordinated by our prosecutor’s office, but also to the collaborative climate existing in this area between the police forces and the population. A richness that is not always taken for granted”

The mayor: “City in shock”

“The city is in shock due to an absurd and ferocious tragedy. Let’s hope that the police will be able to catch the killer soon”. It is the comment of Mayor of Pesaro Matteo Riccithe day after the death of Pierpaolo Panzieri, 27, stabbed to death in his home in the historical centre, in the night between Monday and Tuesday. A tragedy that shocked the community of Pesaro. “A big hug to family and friends – continues Ricci – all of Pesaro is close to you in this moment of tremendous pain for a crime as heinous as it is absurd”.

Shock in Pesaro, what happened

He 27enne Pier Paolo Panzeri was killed yesterday, in his home in Pesaro – in via Gavelli at number 19, a few meters from the Rossini Conservatory -, with 13 stab wounds. The body was found by his brother who, not seeing him arrive at work, went to look for him at home. Panzieri had a clean record and, according to his friends, a quiet person.

Brother: “Tell me why”

Gianmarco PanzieriPierpaolo’s brother, was shocked and incredulous by the macabre discovery: “My brother was well liked by everyone, I don’t know why he was killed in such a heinous way. I can’t take it anymore, I’m just waiting for them to tell me who did it and why. Why did he take him away from us like this.”