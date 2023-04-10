Do you suffer from post-lunch hangover? There is a way to avoid this annoying situation by avoiding specific foods.

Keep one balanced diet it is certainly important for the health of our body. In fact, every day it is necessary to plan meals not only by taking into account what one wants to eat at a given moment.

Indeed, first of all, it is essential to remember that our body, in order to function properly, needs all the nutrients, such as, precisely, the carbohydratesi grassithe proteini minerals not vitamins.

A balanced diet

Not to mention, moreover, that a lifestyle, centered on acontrolled feedingcan be a way to make us feel better in terms of mood and also to prevent certain serious ailments from occurring, such as, for example, diabetes not cardiovascular pathologies.

Also for this reason, therefore, those who think, in certain circumstances, of making do are mistaken. We are referring to those people who, by selling themselves some kilo too manydecide to create a sort of personalized roadmap, based, however, not on specific knowledge.

Indeed, by acting in this way, one risks distorting the calorie and nutrient requirements what you need to feel balanced. So when you want to start a Slimming diet it is advisable to rely on an expert on the subject who can give us the appropriate and adequate indications for our height, our weight, and so on.

In any case, in general, when one is in a festive situation, perhaps, precisely, grappling with the Easter’s menuit can frequently happen that many people eat a little more than usual, thus abandoning any intention to keep fit.

In short, between hearty coursesplates overflowing with food and various sweets, one certainly cannot think that, after the variegated banquet, one does not feel at least a little like closing one’s eyes and resting.

Post-lunch sleepiness: what is post-prandial drowsiness?

It is, precisely, what it is called postprandial sleepiness and from which, moreover, no one can be immune after an exceptional feast at the table.

Let’s see, however, in the following lines, to better understand what is the reason why sleep occurs and who are the main culprits of this consequence.

So let’s start by remembering that the foodonce ingested, is subsequently absorbed by the gastrointestinal systemand, later, the chopped foods arrive at the Blood flow.

If, therefore, the glycemia were to increase rapidly, theinsulin which decreases the amount of sugar in circulation.

And this is precisely the cause of the onset of drowsiness, that is, precisely, the sudden drop in sugar.

In short, to prevent such a condition from occurring after lunch, especially annoying if you have to go back to the workplace, then, you have to be careful not to eat those foods which are composed of lots of sugars and that they are low in fiber.

So, when you have to be wide awake and active, you should avoid eating, for example, a hearty plate of pastasince it is ad high glycemic index.

In the same way, therefore, if you don’t want to risk it, it’s better not to choose other foods that also contain some type 00 flour.