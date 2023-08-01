Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health



Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4768/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2996/2023 proposed by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl against Piedmont Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Permanent Conference for the Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Permanent Conference for the Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Repaying Deficits of the Calabrian National Health Service – PCM, Campania Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Region Apulia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano , Ordine Mauriziano Hospital of Turin, S. Croce and Carle Hospital of Cuneo, Sanitary Hospital of Ss. Antonio e Biagio and Cesare Arrigo of Alessandria, City of Health and Science of Turin University Hospital, Major University Hospital della Carità of Novara, San Luigi Gonzaga University Hospital of Orbassano, Local Health Authority of Alessandria, Local Health Authority At of Asti, Local Health Authority Bi of Biella, Local Health Authority City of Turin, Local Health Authority Cn1 of Cuneo, Local Health Authority Cn2 Alba-Bra, Local Health Authority No, Local Health Authority To3, Local Health Authority To4, Local Health Authority To5, Local Health Authority Vc of Vercelli, Local Health Authority Vco.

Attachments:

