Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health



Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4039/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3375/2023 proposed by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl against the Veneto Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, against Diasorin SPA, Diasorin Italia SPA, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Provinces A, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan to Repay the Deficits of the Calabrian National Health Service – Prime Minister, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Abruzzo Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Piedmont Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region , Valle d’Aosta Autonomous Region, Bolzano Autonomous Province, Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol Autonomous Region, Trento Autonomous Province, Marche Region, Local Health Authority 1 Dolomiti, Local Health Authority 2 Marca Trevigiana, Local Health Authority 3 Serenissima, Local Health Authority 4 Veneto Orientale, Local Health Authority 5 Polesana, Local Health Authority 6 Euganea, Local Health Authority 7 Pedemontana, Local Health Authority 8 Berica, Local Health Authority 9 Scaligera, University Hospital – Padua, Integrated University Hospital Verona, Veneto Oncological Institute, Zero Company.

