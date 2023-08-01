Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3537/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4049/2023 proposed by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Srl against the Umbria Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and towards the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Diasorin SpA , Diasorin Italia SpA, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Repayment of the Deficits of the Calabrian Ssr – Pcm, Campania Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region , Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Recovery from Deficits of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region Trentino Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Local Health Authority Umbria 1, Local Health Authority Umbria 2, Perugia Hospital, Terni Hospital.

