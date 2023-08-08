Home » ABDA lets patients have their say
Health

ABDA lets patients have their say

by admin
ABDA lets patients have their say

07.08.2023 – 11:15

ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Berlin (ots)

Pharmacies continue to be under enormous pressure. After a three-year pandemic, in the middle of a supply bottleneck crisis and in view of the increasing shortage of skilled workers, it is becoming increasingly difficult for pharmacies to reliably supply their patients with medicines. In addition, neither the Federal Government nor the Bundestag have yet recognized that financial relief for pharmacies is finally necessary. ABDA President Gabriele Regina Overwiening has therefore announced another large-scale communication measure: “Our nationwide day of protest on June 14th showed how great the need in the profession is. Pharmacy teams were on the streets across the country to signal the politicians that the nationwide supply of medicines to our patients is in danger. An important message that we took with us that day was the huge support from the population. The people in this country need their local pharmacy – the patients showed for our protest measures Patients have great understanding. Since politicians are still refusing to compensate for the economic pressure in our industry, we will now, as the next step in our escalation strategy, let the voices of patients have their say.”

In the coming days, the almost 18,000 pharmacies will hand out around 1.8 million postcards to their patients. ABDA President Overwiening explains: “On the cards, people have the opportunity to briefly and individually record why they need their local pharmacy. We will collect the cards, present the collected statements to the public and pass the postcards on to the federal government.” Overwiening continues: “For eleven years, health politicians have been avoiding the question of economic support for pharmacies. While inflation, personnel costs and expenditure on the use of goods have risen rapidly in these years, pharmacies recently even had to reduce their fees accept it. It cannot be in the interest of our patients to accept this development and thus a further decrease in the number of pharmacies. That is why we are calling on pharmacies and the population to take part in the campaign.” In implementing the campaign, ABDA received support from the two customer magazines “Apotheken Umschau” and “MyLife”. Overwiening: “It is grateful and encouraging that the two companies understand the pressure on local pharmacies to act and support us.”

See also  What do we know about Adolf Hitler's valid Green Passes

More information at www.abda.de

Press contact:

Benjamin Rohrer, spokesman, 030 40004-131, b.rohrer@abda.de

Christian Splett, deputy press spokesman, 030 40004-137, c.splett@abda.de

Original content from: ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

The Growing Trend of Gluten-Free Foods: Quality and...

The (first) spectacular images of the Moon seen...

Less diarrhea in piglets with homeopathy

The Science Behind Napping: How Long Should a...

Apoptosis is not immunogenic, but necrosis is: this...

The Supreme Court of Cassation upholds lawsuit for...

Inflammation of the iris|iridocyclitis | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

The coup plotters’ Niger locks itself down, Ecowas...

Fitness: endurance training? This is also more efficient

The Potential Health Benefits of Regular Ginger Consumption:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy