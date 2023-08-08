ABDA lets patients have their say

ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Berlin (ots)

Pharmacies continue to be under enormous pressure. After a three-year pandemic, in the middle of a supply bottleneck crisis and in view of the increasing shortage of skilled workers, it is becoming increasingly difficult for pharmacies to reliably supply their patients with medicines. In addition, neither the Federal Government nor the Bundestag have yet recognized that financial relief for pharmacies is finally necessary. ABDA President Gabriele Regina Overwiening has therefore announced another large-scale communication measure: “Our nationwide day of protest on June 14th showed how great the need in the profession is. Pharmacy teams were on the streets across the country to signal the politicians that the nationwide supply of medicines to our patients is in danger. An important message that we took with us that day was the huge support from the population. The people in this country need their local pharmacy – the patients showed for our protest measures Patients have great understanding. Since politicians are still refusing to compensate for the economic pressure in our industry, we will now, as the next step in our escalation strategy, let the voices of patients have their say.”

In the coming days, the almost 18,000 pharmacies will hand out around 1.8 million postcards to their patients. ABDA President Overwiening explains: “On the cards, people have the opportunity to briefly and individually record why they need their local pharmacy. We will collect the cards, present the collected statements to the public and pass the postcards on to the federal government.” Overwiening continues: “For eleven years, health politicians have been avoiding the question of economic support for pharmacies. While inflation, personnel costs and expenditure on the use of goods have risen rapidly in these years, pharmacies recently even had to reduce their fees accept it. It cannot be in the interest of our patients to accept this development and thus a further decrease in the number of pharmacies. That is why we are calling on pharmacies and the population to take part in the campaign.” In implementing the campaign, ABDA received support from the two customer magazines “Apotheken Umschau” and “MyLife”. Overwiening: “It is grateful and encouraging that the two companies understand the pressure on local pharmacies to act and support us.”

