Abdominal colic: what are they? When to see a doctor?

What to do with abdominal colic? Let’s say right away that this is an extremely widespread problem and in most cases, especially if they are rare events, there is nothing to be afraid of. The situation naturally changes when we often suffer from it or the symptoms we experience are particularly intense.

Abdominal colic: how many types are there?

We speak of abdominal colic when, even suddenly, we feel intense pain in the abdomen area precisely. There are different types of abdominal colic.

The intestinal colic they are the most common and indicate problems precisely at the level of the intestine, usually in the small or large intestine area.

Renal colicare very painful and generally depend on the presence of calculations. The biliary colicare just as painful and are also caused by stones in the bile ducts which are important for the pancreas, gallbladder and liver.

What are the causes of abdominal colic?

There are many causes that can cause them. One of the most common is a food allergy or intolerance. It may be the result of one indigestion or the ingestion of poorly preserved food. As we said, if the cramps last a few days and are occasional, don’t worry. We must be careful with our diet and take an over-the-counter drug against abdominal pain, preferably under medical supervision.

If the symptoms are persistent, however, it is much better to investigate. The causes can be even more important, such as:

Abdominal colic: when to see a doctor?

Abdominal colic usually goes away on its own in two to three days. However, if they persist for several days or appear often, you should contact your doctor. Even in cases of severe symptoms, such as persistent vomiting and diarrhea, a visit to a professional should be made.

If along with the pain there are symptoms such as

loss of appetite, bloating, tiredness, discomfort when urinating, blood in the urine

you should contact your doctor right away.

When to go to the emergency room?

There are cases in which it is recommended not to waste time and immediately go to the nearest Emergency Department.

Especially when you are pregnant or on cancer treatment. Better to go immediately to the hospital ward if we also feel pain in the chest or neck or between the shoulder blades. Even if we have shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Finally if the pain is due to a trauma to the abdomen.

So, in summary, we can say that in principle it is the duration and intensity of the symptoms that should guide our behavior. If the abdominal colic is occasional and disappears in a couple of days we can rest assured. Most likely we ate too much or took on something that hurt us.

