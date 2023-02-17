Home Health Abdominal fat or swelling, what (not) to eat and drink to have a flat stomach
Health

Abdominal fat or swelling, what (not) to eat and drink to have a flat stomach

by admin

Chewing slowly, not using a straw, avoiding excessively sugary drinks, opting for low-fat meats and preferring fish are some of the nutritionist’s recommendations for feeling more at ease with your body

Fat accumulates differently between the two sexes: in women on the hips and thighs, in men on the belly. Visceral fat (the one on the belly) is considered dangerous because it predisposes to cardiovascular diseases.

When abdominal fat puts your health at risk

At the age of forty, men with abdominal fat are twice as many as women. They also take less care, often eat poorly and do little physical activity.

A fast and practical, but not perfect, method for valu …

