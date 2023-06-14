Abductor machine: panoramica a tema fitness

L’abductor machine perhaps it is not one of the best known machines for beginners in the field of fitness. And yet, as anyone who usually uses it knows well, one of its main characteristics is that it can prove to be very useful when it comes to training the lateral part of the thighs and buttocks. The gym is full of machinery and tools, and orienting yourself among all of them can be quite complex. For this there is the personal trainer, who will be able to indicate which are the most suitable for one’s own personal training . Here some general information and curiosities about the abductor machine.

A cosa serve l’abductor machine?

You enter the gym and meet the machines. Imposing in appearance and with purposes that are sometimes incomprehensible to an inexperienced eye, but which can prove to be really useful in training the areas of the body for which they have been specifically designed. The abductor machine is a machine that allows you to train the legs . More in detail, among the muscles involved there are gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus.

As for the work on thighs, can prove to be a useful machine to strengthen the outer part of the thigh. In case you prefer bodyweight exercises to those on machinery, there is no need to be discouraged, in fact there are numerous exercises that allow you to train your glutes with excellent results. For example the classic squats.

How to use the abductor machine?

It being understood that the personal trainer will evaluate the opportunity to let you use the abductor machine and explain to you how to use the machine correctly, you know that when you enter the gym and see machinery never seen before curiosity can peep out. Here we wish to satisfy just a little of this curiosity, providing some general indications on what is, in principle, the correct use ofabductor machine.

First of all, it is a machine that is used while seated. You sit with your legs closed, leaning your back against the backrest. The movement to be performed foresees that the legs are opened as much as possible keeping the feet and legs resting on the appropriate supports, which change according to the model of machinery used. Pay attention to the choice of loads to use and remember to follow the instructions from the personal trainer in order not to risk using an excessive load.

Cavan ImagesGetty Images

Training buttocks and thighs: other exercises

As mentioned, performing the activity on the abductor machine is not the only way to effectively train the buttocks and thighs . To activate the gluteus medius, for example, the flank abductions. It is an exercise that is practiced without the aid of any machinery, to carry it out it is sufficient to have a fitness mat available. If you are sufficiently trained, you can enhance this exercise by performing it with a fitness band of adequate resistance.

Another useful exercise to work on buttocks especially to strengthen the gluteus medius, is what it is called clamshell. All you need to do it is a fitness mat and a mini fitness band. The band is pulled over the knees and you lie on your side with your legs over each other, knees and hips bent at 90 degrees. At this point the “bottom” leg should be pressed onto the mat. With the heels pressed together, squeeze the buttocks and lift the knee of the “top” leg towards the ceiling. Stay in position for a few seconds, return to starting position (slowly) and repeat. While performing the exercise, be careful not to swing your torso.

Adbductor machine e adductor machine

Just change a letter to the name of the protagonist of our article, the abductor machine, to find yourself faced with another term that is not uncommon to hear mentioned in the gym, namely adductor machine. The adductor machine is a machine that allows you to always work on the thighs but, this time, on the inner thigh. Among the muscles involved in the activity with the adductor machine, in addition to the adductors are half e gluteus maximus e oblique abs .

Of course, it is possible to train the inner thigh without resorting to the use of a machine. For example, it is possible to work this area using a small tool that is easily encountered in pilates centers and in the homes of those who love pilates. home fitness that is, the so-called pilates ring. It is an extremely handy ring, which takes up little space and which, therefore, once you understand its correct use, can prove to be a trusted ally for your home workout. Furthermore, it is an extremely versatile piece of equipment as it is possible to use it to train different areas of the body, not just the inner thigh. Working the inner thigh using the pilates ring is quite simple. In addition to this small tool, all you need is a fitness mat.